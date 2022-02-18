Where to Learn About NYC’s Black History

From descendents of enslaved Africans who established NYC’s first Black settlement ("Land of the Blacks”) during the 17th century, to the Great Migration and growing communities of immigrants from the Caribbean and continental Africa, Black history in NYC coincides with the history of the city itself.

Currently, the city’s 1.9 million Black residents make up 22% of NYC’s population made up of a diverse array of residents (from Black American to Trinidadian to West African et al) that express their various cultures through music, art, dance, and food across the five boroughs. And to honor the journeys of past generations, whether it's through museums or landmarks showcasing individuals and events that have shaped the city, we’ve compiled 13 places in NYC to learn about Black history. From Underground Railroad sites to historic houses, celebrate the undeniable impact of Black culture in NYC all year round, and be sure to dine at these stellar Black-owned restaurants between visits.