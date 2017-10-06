Head For the Catskills
The Catskills Make for the Ultimate Romantic Getaway

Published On 10/06/2017
If you and your boo are looking to get away from it all, look no further than the Catskills. (But we should warn you: those mountains are so beautiful, you might be tempted to move there and live happily ever after.) Ride off into the sunset at K&K Equestrian Center at Ravine Farm, catch an outdoor flick at Hi-Way Drive-In (just like your folks used to), and then snuggle up in a cozy boutique hotel. We’re not proposing anything, but it would be a pretty sweet place to pop the question.

