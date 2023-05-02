10 Weekend Getaways from NYC You Can Reach Without a Car

Welcoming guests for its inaugural pool season, the Pendry is the architectural crown jewel of capital hotels. Opened in fall 2022, the futuristic stack of glass-encased guest rooms is also an undeniable focal point along The Wharf, a 3.2-million-square-foot waterfront destination with a smorgasbord of restaurants, shops, cultural spaces, and outdoor parks. The Pendry has 131 rooms with views of city landmarks and the Potomac River, where you’ll soon discover that boat watching is just as fascinating as people watching. (You can even find out the name, type of vessel, and track its position on marinetraffic.com.) Leave time to explore the hotel's myriad spaces, from the art-nouveau speakeasy vibe of Bar Pendry to Flora Flora’s plant-forward Latin-influenced cuisine to sunsets at the Japanese rooftop eatery Moonraker.

Nearby activities: Catch the new “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures” exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, attend the Smithsonian Folklife Festival on the National Mall, and dance to Jazz in the Garden at the National Gallery of Art every Friday night through August 4. Eastern Market, a National Historic Landmark, is celebrating 150 years as a continuously operating public market. Come for a platter of Grilled Chicken, Jollof rice, and Plantains at Spicy Water African Grill and a scoop of ice cream from Moorenko’s and stay for the ever-changing urban milieu. While the Pendry offers complimentary transportation within the surrounding area, many of DC’s popular landmarks, like the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin, are easy to reach on foot, with the Capital Bikeshare, or the metro. And you can always hop aboard one of many City Cruises tours that depart from Pier 4, a two-minute walk from the hotel.

How to get there without a car: Take Amtrak (which just introduced Night Owl fares from $5) from Penn Station to DC’s Union Station.

Total travel time: 3 hours and 30 mins