Squeeze in an End-of-Summer Road Trip to These Gorgeous New Waterfront Hotels

Photo by Read McKendree, courtesy of York Beach Surf Club Photo by Read McKendree, courtesy of York Beach Surf Club

The days of sun-kissed shoulders and long al fresco feasts may be dwindling, but there’s still plenty of time for a few final summer flings. While the city has its fair share of dreamy waterfront havens, we’re setting our sights on new secluded horizons, places that embody summer in all its shimmering splendor, from a surfing oasis in Maine to a historic lake-perched property in upstate wine country to a Long Island gem on the Peconic Bay. When you combine the powerful therapeutic effects of water with romantic landscapes and a sunflower-dazed state of mind, it’s easy to slow down and celebrate life’s little luxuries (we should all river tube at least once this season, right?). Bottom line: if you’re still chasing summer, this is where you’ll find it. Here are must-visit new waterfront hotels for an end-of-summer road trip.

Photo by Read McKendree, courtesy of York Beach Surf Club

New Waterfront Hotels in Maine York Beach Surf Club

York, Maine

This 42-room hotel rocking a Scandi-Maineian vibe and gorgeous waterfront setting makes a strong case for a road trip to this offbeat beach town with a prized surfing legacy. Located in York, Taylor Perkins opened York Beach Surf Club earlier this summer partly to pay homage to his father, local surfing legend Sonny Perkins, who helped shape the sport’s culture in the East Coast after founding a surfing club by the same name for fellow residents in 1963. So this is your cue to borrow a longboard, maybe take a lesson through the hotel, and catch some waves at Long Sands Beach, a classic New England beach break that’s fun for all surfing levels.

Onsite activities: Heated salt water pool and oceanfront lawn next to the “Rolling Pearl,” a vintage 1964 International Harvester milk truck converted into a raw oyster and cocktail bar.

Nearby activities: Stones Throw for the signature Steakin’ Sandwich with Maine potato fries; Sohier Park overlooking the historic 1879 beacon Nubble Light; and a food-tour in Biddeford to explore its blossoming dining scene.

Average nightly rate in high season: From $285

By car from NYC: 4 hours and 35 minutes

By car from Boston: 1 hour and 30 minutes

By car from Philadelphia: 6 hours and 30 minutes

Photo by Paul De Luna, courtesy of Silver Sands Motel & Bungalows

Photo courtesy of The Lodge at Schroon Lake

New Waterfront Hotels in Upstate New York The Lodge at Schroon Lake

Schroon Lake, NY

Just around the northern bend from one of the prettiest beaches in the Adirondacks is the Lodge at Schroon Lake, a 36-acre resort that opened in June after a $21-million renovation. With the new hotel, the hamlet of Schroon Lake ushers in a return to its former heyday as a resort destination and hot spot for live music and comedy in the late 19th century up until the 1960s. Located 30 minutes from the more popular Lake George, the lodge offers something for every traveler but you’d also be content doing very little here, whether it’s going for a walk through groves of pine, spruce, and evergreen trees; having a juicy burger at the Brown Swan Tavern’s 42.5 foot long wooden bar; or simply lazing on the expansive deck that juts out over the lake, with the Adirondack Mountains just beyond.

Onsite activities: Aquatic fun includes kayaking, SUP boarding, and a private tour of the nine-mile-long lake in a classic wooden Chris Craft. There’s also yoga, mini golf, a game room and kids club, an indoor pool and sauna, s’mores and live bluegrass.

Activities nearby: Hike a 2.3-mile moderate route with epic views along the Hoffman Notch Trail. Stroll into town for 9 Mile Coffee and pastries at Pine Cone Mercantile. After a dip at the town beach, enjoy Neapolitan-style pizza at Sticks & Stones. Schroon North Hudson Historical Society offers history lessons on how the ‘Dacks evolved and its early settlers.

Average nightly rate in high season: Glamping tents on the pond with queen beds from $119/night, opening special $135/main lodge rooms, cabins like the Bird’s Nest from $179.

By car from NYC: Roughly 4 hours

By public transit: Amtrak from Penn Station five hours to Ticonderoga Station, then the hotel shuttle will take you the rest of the way, about a 30 minute drive.

By car from Boston: 4 hours and 30 minutes

By car from Philadelphia: 5 hours and 30 minutes

Photo courtesy of Neversink River Resort

Neversink River Resort

Godeffroy

The nature-based boutique hotel scene has become so saturated with expensive hideaways hawking hygge and high design that even hoteliers who love them are over them. Enter Josh Weissenstein and Jesse Baker, who’ve reimagined a 1970s campground with updated riverside digs at a refreshingly affordable price point. Spread across 70 acres (and best explored by bike or golf cart, both available for rent), Neversink River Resort opened this summer with a wide variety of accommodations, be it riverfront tent sites, a cabin on the water or a yurt in the woods. While the former KOA site is ever-evolving—a riverside lodge is slated to open in early September with yoga classes, a library, board games, and a workspace—fun diversions abound.

Onsite activities: Catch trout for dinner in the birthplace of American fly fishing; tubing and kayaking; dip in the pool and soar on the giant “jumping pillow” trampoline. On Saturdays through October, enjoy complimentary s’mores and an outdoor movie and end the day telling campfire stories. Before leaving, say hi to Maverick and Paulie, two friendly rescue goats.

Activities nearby: Go for a 3.2-mile out-and-back excursion to a spectacular waterfall in neighboring Neversink Preserve. Refuel with caffeine and sandwiches at Foundry42, a great cafe tucked inside an eclectic home goods shop in Port Jervis.

Average nightly rate in high season: From $115/cabin. (Other options: $40/tent site, $52/RV site, $105/yurt.)

By car from NYC: 1 hour and 40 minutes

By car from Boston: 4 hours and 10 minutes

By car from Philadelphia: 3 hours and 15 minutes

Photo courtesy of Beach Shack

Photo courtesy of White Elephant

New Waterfront Hotels in Massachusetts White Elephant

Nantucket, MA

If you feel a bit like summer has passed you by, consider taking your revenge with a big Nantucket sendoff. Fresh off a multimillion-dollar renovation, the White Elephant is there to greet you as you cruise into a captivating tableaux of pink-and-purple hydrangeas, charming cottages, cobblestoned streets, and peaceful beaches. However you decide to spend your ACK getaway, nap in the lap of luxury included, you can’t go wrong.

Onsite activities: Pool; pedaling around the island on the hotel’s Priority bikes (ask the concierge for a handy bike map); and the hotel’s new beach bus to and from the island’s dreamiest shores, like Steps or Jetties. Make it back for dinner at Brant Point Grill’s Harborside Terrace for dazzling nautical views and a sea-to-table menu. The Nantucket oysters pair well with Cisco’s Shark Tracker lager, which benefits the global non-profit Ocearch.

Activities nearby: A self-guided walking tour by the Nantucket Preservation Trust to explore the fascinating local history from fishing settlement to artsy enclave. Hop aboard the Wauwinet Lady for a scenic 45-minute boat ride to Toppers restaurant, perched on Nantucket Bay next to the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge. And a local must-visit is Jack and Charlie’s for scoops of Black Raspberry.

Average nightly rate in high season: From $995

By car from NYC: Drive 3 hours and 45 minutes to New Bedford Ferry Terminal, then take the 1 hour and 45 minute high speed Seastreak ferry to Nantucket. Walk 9 minutes to the hotel, which you’ll see as you come into the harbor.

By car from Boston: Drive 1 hour and 25 minutes to Steamship Authority, then take the Hyannis-Nantucket ferry to Nantucket. Walk 4 minutes to the hotel.

By car from Philadelphia: Drive 5 hours and 45 minutes to Steamship Authority, then take the Hyannis-Nantucket ferry to Nantucket. Walk 4 minutes to the hotel.