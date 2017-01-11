The Expert Guide to Eating & Drinking in The Catskills

Cassie’s Café

53535 NY-30, Roxbury

“This country cafe makes some of the best pancakes and waffles around. At lunch, I always go for the hummus wrap.”

Peekamoose

373 New York 28, Big Indian

“This is the go-to restaurant for special occasions and tasting menus. The chefs worked at top NYC restaurants, including Le Bernardin and Picholine. So you get quality food but at half the price and in a more relaxed setting. They’re known for their braised short ribs. The chef braises them for three days so they are incredibly tender. My favorite when it’s in season is the beet tartare, a great choice for vegetarians. They also do great cocktails. Try the blood orange margarita. After dinner, save room for s’mores, which you can make around the outdoor fire pit.”