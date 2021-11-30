Where to Go Ice Skating in NYC This Winter

Under the glow of Brookfield Place and with the Hudson River in the background, there are few ice skating rinks in the city that can compete with this view. The 7,350 square-foot outdoor rink offers hour-long skating sessions every day of the week, as long as the weather cooperates. To celebrate the holiday season, visit on December 8, 11, or 18 to skate with Santa or watch him take the ice for a skating performance in the afternoon. After you retire your skates for the day, head inside to check out “Luminaries,” an interactive light exhibit that will set the iconic building aglow through February 2.

Price: $17 for a one-hour session. $5 for a skate rental.

Hours: Weekdays from 2 to 9:15 pm; weekends from 9 am to 9:15 pm