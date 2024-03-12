The Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse on the East Coast

Where to See the Total Eclipse in Vermont

Shelburne

The only shadow you'll likely see on Eclipse Day 2024 is that of the moon, so Shelburne Vineyards decided to run with that theme. Moonshadow: An Eclipse Viewing Experience uses the vineyard as the backdrop for an improvised live performance by Marie Hamilton on harp and Tom Pearo on looping electric guitar. Event admission includes live music, eclipse glasses, and plenty of freedom to explore the vineyard, patios, and tasting room, which will serve a la carte wine and cider flights, charcuterie boards, and cheese plates.

Where to See the Total Eclipse in New Hampshire

Lancaster

You'd think that a retro motel in the eclipse's totality path would be as good as it gets. Then Lancaster Motel swoops in with its out-of-this-world agenda: The two-person Total Solar Eclipse Hotel Package includes three nights, three meals a day, live music nightly, multiple tastings, a sip-and-paint session, eclipse glasses, and swag. The owners are putting oodles of love into the circa-1955 motel's ongoing renovations. The rooms have a modern minimalist vibe, and the motel’s crown jewels are the Compass Rose Cocktail Bar and the Waypoint Cigar Lounge. Watch the eclipse from the outdoor patio (or in the observation room if the weather is bad). During the festivities, guests can also chat with special guest astrophysicist Dr. Brad Moser.

Franconia

Mix a bit of reggae beach party vibes with skiing and eclipse totality, and you've got yourself a pretty incredible day. The area's totality experience is expected to be 99.4%, and everyone is blissed out making plans for a snow-covered beach party. At Eclipse Fest, Boston band Dub Apocalypse will perform its instrumental dub reggae, and you can visit local artists' tables. For those who don't ski, the Aerial Tramway runs from 2 pm–5 pm. Admission is free for Cannon Mountain season pass holders, and non-pass-holders can purchase a full-day lift ticket or—if not skiing—a tram-event combination ticket.

Connecticut Lakes Region

Pittsburgh

Although locations in the path of totality will be flooded with people, the Connecticut Lakes region of New Hampshire has plenty of lakeside cabins. Sure, you'll see other eclipse enthusiasts (and likely moose), but you can watch from an Adirondack chair outside a cozy cabin. Rentals such as At Bear Tree, which sits along the shores of 1st Connecticut Lake, offer a beautiful landscape plus a bit of solitude for those who eschew big crowds. Intrepid visitors can access the nearby Mt. Magalloway Trailhead for a two-mile hike and watch the eclipse from the trail's fire tower.

Where to See the Total Eclipse in Maine

Millinocket

Nestled in Millinocket, The Healing Lodge welcomes visitors to watch the eclipse from the balcony. The organization is part of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, which celebrates and supports four local tribes, including the Penobscot Nation. Join in Wabanaki traditions, drumming, and eclipse festivities. Admission cost includes a mocktail hour, food, traditional music, and eclipse sunglasses. Millinocket is known for its proximity to Mount Katahdin, so you'll also find plenty of cafes for hungry hikers. Check out Appalachian Trail Cafe in hopes they're serving the fan favorite, Raspberry Fluff Stuffed French Toast.



Presque Isle

Way up in the northeast corner of Maine, you'll find the western hemisphere's largest 3D scale model of the solar system, extending over 100 miles. Best imagined as a bit of a scavenger hunt, amateur astronomers can follow the Maine Solar System Map from one stop to the next, ending at the sun at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. In anticipation of eclipse tourism, the city has designated five "star parks" for prime eclipse viewing. In addition to the area's lodging, visitors can check out nearby REI x Hipcamp campsites like Triple T Tree Farms.