Fenway Park. Clam Chowder. The Museum of Fine Arts. We’re going to guess you and your travel buddies have already penciled those three items into just about any kind of Boston itinerary. But there’s a lot more to explore in Bean Town beyond the standard tourist lineup. Instead of weaving a trodden trail through Boston Common, add any of these seven hits for travel groups of all types to your next vacation in the City on a Hill.

The West End Museum Reopening in March 2024 following renovations, dive into the history of the West End, the Boston neighborhood most famous for welcoming immigrants from diverse lands in the 1900s. Here, you’ll learn about the neighborhood’s Black residents in the 1780s, the early train stations that popped up here in the 1830s, and the urban renewal and plan for a “New Boston” that Mayor John Hynes proposed in 1950. You’ll also get the chance to learn about West End native sons like Charles Bulfinch, who provided a home for free black citizens after the Revolution and who also helped lead the construction of electric railroad cars. Trapology’s Outdoor Escape Room Wait . . . an escape room that’s outdoors? You betcha. This awesome experience will get you bonding with your crew as you work together to solve puzzles, decipher clues, and decode riddles during an epic gallivant around Boston’s most famous locales. Plus, augmented reality is a component of the program, which makes the experience even more, well, out-of-this-world.

MIT Museum Geek out at the MIT Museum where you and your fellow nerds can see exhibits like AI: Mind the Gap, covering the unforeseen impacts and everyday misconceptions of AI or Spatial Frequencies, which explores human vision. Other displays look at genetic technologies, remarkable MIT projects, and innovative ways to tackle climate change. If you can rally your pals, attend the monthly After Dark Series, a gathering for the 21+ set with live music, a cash bar, and plenty of fascinating science intel and surprises (the next one is Thursday, November 9).

Bites of Boston Food Tours Chinatown’s Culture and Cuisine Tour Yes, touring Boston’s Freedom Trail is a must. But since you already carved out time to see 16 historic sites on the 2.5-mile red line (and perhaps you’ve toured it more than once), let’s give some love to other stellar walks in this fascinating city. Our pick? A stroll through Boston’s Chinatown with Bites of Boston Food Tours on its Chinatown’s Culture and Cuisine Tour. You’ll get schooled on this vibrant sliver of Boston, its rich history, and enjoy tastings of traditional Chinese and Chinese American fare at several restaurants (we’re talking everything from family-style Taiwanese bites to traditional Chinese pastries to bubble tea, so save plenty of room). Note: There is a 12-person minimum on this private tour. Bring your walking shoes and get ready for Dim Sum.



K1 Speed Seeking a fun group outing or company holiday party option near Boston? Hop on the Lowell Line for roughly 30 minutes to Wilmington, MA, (or you can drive the distance in a similar amount of time) and get ready to hit the tracks. At this indoor go-kart racetrack, you can reserve party packages for eight or more people, which include go-kart rides, food, beverages, and trophies for the winners. Put on that helmet and get ready for a good, good time. DrinkMaster Cocktail Classes If Boston knows how to do one thing, it’s drink. And tipple you will during these entertaining classes. Schedule a private event for groups of eight or larger at the company’s Boston location or at the venue of your choice and you’ll get to build your own cocktails, participate in fun trivia while you shake and stir, and nosh on tasty bites if you order catering too. Use Zelle®, the safe and fast payment app, to reimburse, say, the best man or maid of honor, who arranged the class. For smaller groups, you can also enroll in a craft cocktail class at DrinkMaster’s Boston HQ, offered on Friday and Saturday evenings, where you’ll mingle with other people (expect a lot of couples). By the end of class, you’ll be that person who can’t wait to make homemade bitters for your home bar.

Otis House Charles Bulfinch built Otis House in 1796 — you’ll wonder if you’ve been transported into the 18th century from the moment you walk into this Beacon Hill icon. Created as the first of three homes for the former mayor of Boston, Harrison Gray Otis, it is one of the last remaining houses from what was called Bowdoin Square. Much of its interior reflects period-appropriate design and decor, and if you’re cavorting with a larger crew, Otis House is one of the most group-friendly historic homes in town. Schedule a specialty tour based on your particular interests for groups of up to 15 and you can also add on a walking tour around the Beacon Hill neighborhood. (Good luck wrapping up your time here without wanting to snag a townhouse for a few million.)

