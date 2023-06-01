9 LGBTQ+ Businesses in NYC That Give Back to the Community

Courtesy of Stonewall Inn

Pride is more than parties and parades — with roots in political activism and civil disobedience, it’s now a crucial time of year for taking stock of the LGBTQ+ community and the city that supports it. New York has a long history of businesses and other groups that do more than sell products, and that’s especially true for queer-led organizations, whether they’re giving to charity or just providing safe spaces and building connections. For the 4th year in a row, Skittles is releasing custom Pride packs and donating a portion of their proceeds to GLAAD. To highlight its commitment — and some local small businesses doing the same — here is our roundup of New York LGBTQ+-led organizations that are giving back.

Stonewall Inn Most people know by now that the Pride movement began as a riot at Stonewall Inn, but the bar’s role as a pillar of the LGBTQ+ community in NYC didn’t end there. Although the current Inn is technically next door to the original site of the riots, the entire area is designated as a national monument and city-recognized historic site. The bar itself operates as a community hub, hosting drag shows, queer theater, and Pride gatherings. Proceeds go towards the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative, an organization that donates to a network of LGBTQ+-focused charities that provide education and support safe spaces worldwide.

Astoria Bookshop Bookshops have a storied place in LGBTQ+ history as some of the earliest safe spaces for those exploring their identity. Astoria Bookshop is queer-owned and not afraid to dive into the cultural battles surrounding books, making a point to feature banned books, Indigenous authors, and a wide variety of LGBTQ+ options for readers looking outside the mainstream. They even work to highlight local stories that cover Astoria and host events to connect with the neighborhood.

Out of the Closet As the name suggests, Out of the Closet is an LGBT-run thrift store that originally formed to raise funds and awareness for the AIDS Foundation. Not only is thrifting inherently eco-friendly, the organization boasts that 96 cents out of every dollar you spend or donate goes to AIDS prevention and healthcare services. It even provides free in-house HIV testing. Out of the Closet has locations around the country, but its Atlantic Avenue store in Brooklyn gets a lot of love for the eclectic collection.

Bluestockings Cooperative The Bluestockings website says it all: “Yeah we gay.” The worker-owned collective bookstore is proudly run by queer and trans people as well as sex workers, and that unique ownership structure informs its programming. The “Free Store” section allows anyone to pick up snacks, hygiene products, and even clothing for no charge, and its event spaces typically host activists and educators who want to build community. You can even sign up for a queer history walking tour to connect more with the city’s LGBTQ+ heritage. Whether you’re more interested in overdose prevention courses or mutual aid seminars, Bluestockings is here to help you find a way to support your city.

Housing Works When it comes to advocacy for people living with HIV, Housing Works is one of the biggest names in town, and for good reason. The organization started with a mission to help the homeless and HIV+ communities of NYC, and expanded its reach into entrepreneurship to make it work. Now, Housing Works operates thrift shops and bookshops to provide funds for its charitable work, while also enabling them to hire at-risk people who are looking for employment.

Brooklyn Comedy Collective Brooklyn Comedy Collective eschews the typical macho environment of a comedy club for a more inclusive vibe, as befitting their diverse crew of owners and performers. With alt-friendly programming and diversity scholarships, BCC brings in a broader range of Brooklyn residents for its classes and shows. The business offers corporate training classes that help offset the cost of its training center in East Williamsburg, making it more accessible for anyone who needs a space to rent. It’s the idyllic queer-owned recording studio/improv space/comedy club that only Brooklyn could provide.

Reverie Garden Tattooing can be an intimate process, since body art often involves deeply personal reasons and the inking can stretch out over multiple sessions. That’s why Reverie Garden considers itself a team of trauma-informed artists who make a point to stay inclusive of all skin types and bodies. Beyond that level of acceptance, Reverie opens its studio to the community as a site for workshops, drawing sessions, and family-oriented events, making the space more accessible to all.

Eco Laundry Company The queer-owned, Chelsea and Gramercy Park-located Eco Laundry is on a mission to clean up the laundry business. It only purchases high-efficiency machines to save on water and electricity, and has led the way on switching to non-toxic, plant-based cleaners. But its charitable initiatives go way beyond that. It partners with reforestation groups to offset even more of its carbon footprint, and assists groups like The Laundry Truck and NYC public schools to do laundry for those experiencing homelessness.