Everything You Can (and Need to) Do in Oregon Over a Weekend

Two days in Oregon can offer you more adventure than a week in most other places. In the video above, we’ll show you how to stuff a weekend full of food, sports, attractions, games, and heart-poundingly beautiful hikes across four regions. From the art and nature (and morels!) of Portland to riding fat-tire bikes along the surf of the Oregon coast, to snowboarding in Mt. Hood, to the waterfalls and wineries of Willamette Valley, The Beaver State never runs out of sensations to savor. You’ll go from golfing to skiing to a neon museum in the same day, fueled by locally grown foods. And when you finish, there are more regions waiting to be explored.
Day 1:
Start your day in the Portland region, where a savory brunch at Tasty N Alder will fuel up your day of hiking the Hoyt Arboretum. On the many trails running through it, you’ll take in beauty both natural and manmade from the public art, memorials, and curated gardens. Then relax with a flight of beer at Breakside Brewery.
Day 2:
Rise and shine! You don’t want to miss dawn on the shores of the Oregon Coast. There, you’ll rent a fat-tire bike from the very aptly named Fat Tire Bike Rentals at Safari Town Surf. Zooming up and down the sands of the Pacific Northwest will burn off some energy so you can focus your zen into the perfect swing on the links of the Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. No matter how your golf game went, the gorgeous coastal drive to the Heceta Head Lighthouse is a surefire eagle. (Also, you may see some non-golf eagles flying around there.)
Day 3:
Time to tackle Mt Hood and the Columbia River Gorge head-on! Beat the other snowboarders to the slopes of Mount Hood Meadows first thing in the morning, then give your hard-shredding hamstrings a break by strolling the National Neon Sign Museum to see a history of Americana in noble gases. Then your destination is the Willamette Valley, where you’ll hike to the absolutely stunning Salt Creek Falls, a 286-foot single drop waterfall made of majesty (and water. Lots of water). Finally, toast your awesome adventure with a tasting tour of the King Estate Winery, which will also serve you a sumptuous feast for dinner. Now that’s a good weekend.