How The Country’s Oldest Family-Owned Chinese Restaurant Has Survived For 114 Years
Since opening in 1909, Butte, Montana’s Pekin Noodle Parlor has become a local favorite and national treasure.
On Mother’s Day, it felt like everyone in Butte, Montana got their mom the same gift: the Extra Special combination at Pekin Noodle Parlor. Though barbecue pork and fried wontons are less traditional than bouquets or breakfast in bed, the story behind the Pekin, the country’s oldest continuously operating family-owned Chinese restaurant, make their almond chicken and pork fried rice particularly appropriate for the holiday.
“I was basically born here,” says Jerry Tam of the restaurant that his great-great-grandfather opened in 1909. In more than a century, the Pekin survived two pandemics, both world wars, booms, and busts almost entirely on the strength of family ownership and fiercely loyal customers.
Running a family business means Tam knows that he always has support, if anything were to happen to him, and that the Pekin would carry on. But he also knows that if something were to happen to the Pekin on his watch, that loyal customer base might not let him carry on. “They would hunt me down,” he says. “They would just murder me.”
Tam keeps turning out the sweet-and-sour chicken and egg rolls from the weathered brick building on South Main for his own safety, but also for the sake of his family legacy: in the last few years, the restaurant has been featured in not only national newspapers and magazines, but on three morning news shows. This year, the James Beard Foundation honored it with an “America’s Classics” award. “It's crazy for a small kid from Butte, Montana,” he says. But only as crazy as the stories of his father and great-great-grandfather who ran the Pekin before him.
When Tam’s great-great-grandfather Tam Kwong Yee opened the Pekin in 1909, the promising wealth of Butte’s gold mines drew a diverse population. “Chinatowns, Koreatowns, Little Italy,” Tam explains. “We all had that here in a little place called Butte.” Tam Kwong Yee also had a Chinese laundry, spice import and export business under the same roof.
Tam’s father, Danny Wong, was 14 when he arrived from China and immediately started washing dishes at the Pekin. Wong took over managing the restaurant, and eventually purchased it. “He experienced the American dream,” says Tam. “Move to America, start a business, have a family, and make enough money for all of the kids to go to college.”
Wong’s success allowed him to hire staff, and his children to go out on their own. But when Tam’s mom had a stroke in 2009, Wong called the youngest of his five children home. “I always knew I was going to do it,” Tam says. He closed his shop in New York and headed west. “I took on the daily work, I just started to wash dishes, cook, clean, work with the health department and give this place a new life, a second life.”
Tam admits he wasn’t always thrilled about it. “[My siblings and I] respected that this business got us all our education, gave us all an opportunity to get a step forward in life,” he says. But nobody wanted to work in the restaurant. “I didn't want to. And I got a little cranky and grumpy. And then when I asked for help and nobody wanted to help, they all got a little cranky and grumpy.”
But coming back to the family business also gave him the chance to see another side of his parents’ lives. When his mother passed away in 2014 and his dad didn’t want to be alone, Tam remembers how the community showed up for Wong: “I saw a resurgence of the Pekin from these old timers.” Wong died in 2020, but his spirit and expert hospitality still live on at the Pekin. When Tam faces complaints or bad online reviews, he remembers what his dad taught him: “Kill them with kindness.”
Sometimes, as he struggles to pay the Pekin’s bills in the face of skyrocketing food costs, Tam marvels at large-scale restaurants making millions of dollars. But he also knows that he has something those places don’t– a sister he can commiserate with. “To be in a family-owned business is to be able to share the trials and tribulations,” he says.
He doesn’t always know what will happen next, but he knows, no matter what, that the Pekin will carry on. “I have nieces and nephews and they keep saying, ‘Uncle Jerry, what are you going to do with the restaurant?’” he laughs. “It's like, ‘What are you talking about? That's yours now.’”
When the next generation does take over, the same orange walls, warm hospitality, and menu that barely changed in a century will continue to make the Pekin a treasure. “It is a family-run business, made for families, having birthdays, anniversaries, and dates,” Tam says, revealing the secret to keeping it alive: “People remember our restaurant.”
