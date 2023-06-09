How The Country’s Oldest Family-Owned Chinese Restaurant Has Survived For 114 Years

The new Disney and Pixar movie Elemental follows Ember, a clever fire element who works at her family’s restaurant. When Ember meets Wade, a go-with-the-flow water element, the unlikely duo has to work together to save her family’s business and, in the process, realize how much they have in common. Below, read about the IRL family-owned restaurant Pekin Noodle Parlor , located in Butte, Montana, and make sure to see Elemental in theaters June 16.

On Mother’s Day, it felt like everyone in Butte, Montana got their mom the same gift: the Extra Special combination at Pekin Noodle Parlor. Though barbecue pork and fried wontons are less traditional than bouquets or breakfast in bed, the story behind the Pekin, the country’s oldest continuously operating family-owned Chinese restaurant, make their almond chicken and pork fried rice particularly appropriate for the holiday. “I was basically born here,” says Jerry Tam of the restaurant that his great-great-grandfather opened in 1909. In more than a century, the Pekin survived two pandemics, both world wars, booms, and busts almost entirely on the strength of family ownership and fiercely loyal customers. Running a family business means Tam knows that he always has support, if anything were to happen to him, and that the Pekin would carry on. But he also knows that if something were to happen to the Pekin on his watch, that loyal customer base might not let him carry on. “They would hunt me down,” he says. “They would just murder me.” Tam keeps turning out the sweet-and-sour chicken and egg rolls from the weathered brick building on South Main for his own safety, but also for the sake of his family legacy: in the last few years, the restaurant has been featured in not only national newspapers and magazines, but on three morning news shows. This year, the James Beard Foundation honored it with an “America’s Classics” award. “It's crazy for a small kid from Butte, Montana,” he says. But only as crazy as the stories of his father and great-great-grandfather who ran the Pekin before him.

Photos: Courtesy of Jerry Tam and Pekin Noodle Parlor. Design: Rebecca Hoskins.

When Tam’s great-great-grandfather Tam Kwong Yee opened the Pekin in 1909, the promising wealth of Butte’s gold mines drew a diverse population. “Chinatowns, Koreatowns, Little Italy,” Tam explains. “We all had that here in a little place called Butte.” Tam Kwong Yee also had a Chinese laundry, spice import and export business under the same roof. Tam’s father, Danny Wong, was 14 when he arrived from China and immediately started washing dishes at the Pekin. Wong took over managing the restaurant, and eventually purchased it. “He experienced the American dream,” says Tam. “Move to America, start a business, have a family, and make enough money for all of the kids to go to college.” Wong’s success allowed him to hire staff, and his children to go out on their own. But when Tam’s mom had a stroke in 2009, Wong called the youngest of his five children home. “I always knew I was going to do it,” Tam says. He closed his shop in New York and headed west. “I took on the daily work, I just started to wash dishes, cook, clean, work with the health department and give this place a new life, a second life.” Tam admits he wasn’t always thrilled about it. “[My siblings and I] respected that this business got us all our education, gave us all an opportunity to get a step forward in life,” he says. But nobody wanted to work in the restaurant. “I didn't want to. And I got a little cranky and grumpy. And then when I asked for help and nobody wanted to help, they all got a little cranky and grumpy.”

