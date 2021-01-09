Travel Cool Airbnbs Near Philly To Book This Winter Brb packing a bag

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s to appreciate the hidden gems in our own backyards. It’s never been a more apt time to plan a nearby getaway to a cozy cottage or bungalow retreat complete with pristine views and cozy environs from which to work remotely. Whether you’re skipping town with buds or looking for a romantic getaway, there are plenty of options for local, stylish lodging. From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore, here’s where to book your stay for a nearby getaway.

Quaker Woodward House Wilmington, Delaware

15 guests, $245 per night

Distance from Philly: 40 minutes

Want to feel like you’re sleeping in a museum? Built circa 1745 by a Quaker from West Chester, this home is on the National Register of Historic Places and features original paneling, moldings, and fireplaces. For your outdoor lounging needs, there’s a brick patio and a garden on the premises.

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

Poplar Cottage Cape May, New Jersey

8 guests, $160 per night

Distance from Philly: One hour, 20 minutes

Homey on the outside and modern on the inside, this Cape May house is close to the

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

Unique Spanish Villa Seaside Park, New Jersey

6 guests, $228 per night

Distance from Philly: One hour, 30 minutes

For a getaway that feels more like Spain than the Jersey Shore, this villa comes with the exotic vibe of an overseas vacation. Colorful walls and art abound inside, while the veranda and back patio offer a calming outside experience. Between the full gym, hot tub, and pet pig that lives on the property, you might not make it to the beach—which is conveniently one block away.

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

Vine Street Retreat Lancaster, Pennsylvania

10 guests, $265 per night

Distance from Philly: One hour, 30 minutes

With exposed brick , wooden beams, and rustic hardwood floors plus new appliances and olive green accents, this downtown Lancaster home pairs old school with new. Close to restaurants, cafes, and shops, this Airbnb is perfect for downtown explorers who want a tasteful and spacious place to crash.

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

Oak Cabin at Pocono Mountains Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania

6 guests, $196 per night

Distance from Philly: Two hours

Fur area rugs, wood paneling throughout, white furniture and appliances—this cabin is the full winter aesthetic under one roof. You’ll feel cozy inside and out with a fireplace and hanging chair indoors and a deck and firepit outside. Plus, the house is near plenty of hiking trails, slopes, and more.

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

The Alpine A-Frame Henryville, Pennsylvania

6 guests, $371 per night

Distance from Philly: Two hours

Everyone loves an A-frame, right? This photogenic cabin has surprising features like a spiral staircase, a catwalk with a net lounge on the second floor, octagonal tile accents, and, oh yeah, a hot tub. Not far from

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

Heidi’s Lodge Pocono Lake, Pennsylvania

11 guests, $314 per night

Distance from Philly: One hour, 45 minutes

This modern chalet features floor-to-ceiling glass, which allows natural light to flood the open-concept living and kitchen area. The cabin is equipped with thoughtful touches like extra blankets and a bar cart, plus plenty of entertainment in the game room, like Nintendo DS, old-school Pac-Man arcade game, and foosball. And FYI, there’s a hot tub, too.

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

Octagonal Lake House Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania

4 guests, $218 per night

Distance from Philly: Two hours, 30 minutes

Giving the A-frame a run for its money, this lakefront octagonal cabin boasts midcentury details like a fondue maker and geometric patterned rugs, and more eclectic ones like rainbow spiral stairs. The floor-to-ceiling windows fill the ground floor with plenty of light plus there’s a wraparound porch with lots of outdoor seating. You’ll also have access to the beach, gym, pool, and other community amenities.

Photo Courtesy of Airbnb

Log Cabin In The Endless Mountains Williamsport, Pennsylvania

8 guests, $374 per night

Distance from Philly: Three hours

The epitome of cottagecore, there are few places where you can wake up to the garbling of a creek and then warm up around an indoor wood stove. Reclaimed church doors and the exposed beams give the cabin an authentically rustic feel. Nearby are plenty of trails for hiking and in the summer, there’s a private beach on the shore of the creek for some sunbathing, swimming, fishing, tubing and kayaking.

