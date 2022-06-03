It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.

Ocean City Cape May County

Offering eight miles of sand, walk along Ocean City’s beaches and you’re likely to find everyone from surfers and skimboarders to sunbathers and sand castle-builders. You’ll need beach tags to gain access, but you can grab one from a city employee working on the beach for $5 for the day (or $10 for the week and $25 for the season). For calmer waters, fishing and kayaking is available on the bay side of the city or at Corson’s Inlet State Park. Come nighttime, hit the boardwalk for arcade games, rides, tons of beach eats, including legendary fudge and candy shops.

Distance from Philly: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Avalon Cape May County

Stone Harbor’s neighbor to the north, Avalon comprises the northernmost part of what’s known as Seven Mile Island, the barrier island containing several miles of white, sandy beaches. Sure, you’ll need beach tags here but there are designated areas for any activity you could imagine: surfing, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, and fishing.

Distance from Philly: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Stone Harbor Cape May County

Dubbed a member of the Main ShoreLine—the summering hotspot for well-to-do folks from the Main Line—Stone Harbor boasts clean and quiet beaches (which require beach tags) and quaint shore town vibes. If you’re looking for a nature-infused beach getaway, check out Stone Harbor Point, a conservation area strictly used for nature walking, fishing, beach combing, and bird watching (and no swimming or picnicking). But speaking of food, there are a lot of great eats in the area that run the gamut from Italian fare to summer favorites like seafood and ice cream to enjoy by the water.

Distance from Philly: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Cape May Cape May County

Famous for its Victorian homes (some of which are now available to stay in as B&Bs), the southernmost shore town in New Jersey offers two-and-a-half miles of sandy beach. Beach tags are required, but fret not, you can grab one at any of the 16 beach entrances in town. Take a stroll on the not-at-all rowdy promenade (it’s paved so technically not a boardwalk) and revel in the sights of land and sea. As the sun starts to go down, head to Cape May Point to the appropriately named Sunset Beach for spectacular views. Plus, there’s delicious eats, historical sites, and shore paraphernalia aplenty.

Distance from Philly: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Wildwood Cape May County

These notoriously long beaches mean there’s more space to spread out. Plus, no beach tags are necessary here, but be aware that parts of the shoreline may be closed this year due to storms. Definitely suited to a younger crowd, the boardwalk’s always hopping with food, rides, games, stores shelling out iconic shore garb, and, of course, the Tram Car, a service that’s been in operation since 1949 that can transport you up and down the two-mile stretch of beach.

Distance from Philly: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Beach Haven Ocean County

On the southern part of Long Beach Island sits Beach Haven, where you’ll find 11 guarded beaches (tags required) for swimming and surfing, and non-guarded areas for fishing and kayaking. Tire the tots out at Fantasy Island Amusement Park, chock full of rides, boardwalk games, and a 12,000-square-foot arcade perfect for wasting away the afternoon. Then you can cool off with a few brews at Ship Bottom Brewery, hit up a 24/7 diner, or grab a well-deserved ice cream cone.

Distance from Philly: 1 hour and 38 minutes

Mauch Chunk Lake Park Carbon County

The Jersey shore isn’t the only place to find a stellar beach. Jim Thorpe’s Mauch Chunk Lake has daily swimming hours Memorial Day through Labor Day and a cozy sandy beach for sunbathing. While you’re probably used to staring at the endless horizon along the Jersey shore, here you’re treated to tree-filled vistas and plenty of warm lake water for afternoon dips. Make a whole thing of it and spend a few nights camping, too.

Distance from Philly: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Island Beach State Park Ocean County

Tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and Barnegat Bay, this 10-mile state park offers white sand beaches that are equally equipped for soaking up the sun or taking part in more active activities.

Island Beach State Park is home to the state's largest osprey colony, peregrine falcons, wading birds, shorebirds, waterfowl, and migrating songbirds, so there’s plenty to explore. One mile of the beach is staffed with lifeguards—which means it’s open for swimming—while southern parts of the beach are reserved for surfing and windsurfing.

Distance from Philly: 1 hour and 52 minutes

