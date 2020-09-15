Travel Escape Philly Without Leaving Town By Visiting These 11 Places You could use a break.

Make no mistake: Philly is a magical city. From its vibrant neighborhoods to its quaint parks, the city is rife with curiosities at every turn. But sometimes the bustle and routine of city life can throw you into a funk and you might need a little escape. With larger travel plans effectively put on hold, it’s possible to get away without venturing outside of city lines. Achieve your exotic travel goals in these dreamy courtyards, secret enclaves, and other unbelievable Philly locales.

Pretend you’re in Europe at John F. Collins Park Center City

Sandwiched between a pizza joint and a bagelry is one of Center City’s most serene hideaways. With vines of ivy crawling up and down the walls and native trees like redbud, dogwood, sugar maple, hickory, and American holly shading the space, this narrow enclave evokes European romanticism without leaving North America. Walk through history at Mount Moriah Cemetery Kingsessing

Although Philly has its fair share of famous cemeteries (Laurel Hill, Christ Christ Church, Old Pine), it’s Mount Moriah, which closed in 2011, that has a sense of abandonment. The Friends of Mount Moriah Cemetery are currently working to restore the cemetery to its former glory, and right now, visiting it feels like a trip through history, with Civil War veterans, former mayors, and Medal of Honor winners buried there. Channel your inner Tony Soprano at Palizzi Social Club Center City

This Italian-American supper club has been around for more than 100 years, serving up stellar cocktails, raviolo, veal, and more in a South Philly rowhome. Due to the pandemic, Palizzi is popping up in a secret garden courtyard for members only (so make sure you have your card with you). With only six tables, and two seatings per night, the dining experience will evoke an old-school family-style Italian affair.

Create your own Oktoberfest at Rieker’s Prime Meats Fox Chase

Take a trip to Germany without leaving Philly at this German delicatessen. The counter is stocked with plenty of German sausages and the quaint environs feel pleasantly old world. The scents and foods are authentic and evoke an escapist experience — and you only have to go to Fox Chase to do it.

Let James G. Kaskey Memorial Park inspired your plant goals UPenn BioPond

On the University of Pennsylvania campus is a former site of waste hills, sand, and gravel transformed into a botanical garden. With hundreds of unique plant types, the garden is a green haven amid a college campus environment, ideal for pretending you’re a Victorian lady reading a book in the park.

Teleport to Tokyo at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden Fairmount Park

This 17th century-style Japanese house was built in Nagoya, Japan in 1953 and was disassembled and reassembled in Fairmount Park a few years later. Surrounded by a period-specific garden, featuring a pond and waterfall, the grounds are perfectly manicured and will immediately transport you to Japan. (Bonus points: Fairmount Park is also home to other historic houses, which are also available to visit.) Recreate a rom-com on Stamper Street Headhouse Square

This tiny cobblestone side street between Pine and Lombard and 2nd and 3rd streets is lined with ivy and other plant life, plus there’s a romantic courtyard toward 2nd Street that’s surrounded by early 1800s homes. It’s a scene that feels straight out of a movie.

Create enviable Instagram content at Wine Garden West Cedar Park

Romantic tropical vibes abound at this outdoor wine garden. Complete with a lush living wall adorned with a “The Wine Garden” neon sign, it’s the perfect place to snap a few photos. Don’t forget your frosé, vegan ice cream, or water ice.