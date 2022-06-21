The Best Swimming Pools in Philadelphia

Summertime in Philly is the perfect combination of humid, stinky, and beautiful. Because we live in a concrete jungle, a quick dip to cool off borders on necessary at times, but sometimes a trip to the beach, lake, or river just isn’t in the cards. If you’re looking to get a little wet and wild without paying for a pricey pool membership, you have some options both in the city proper and out in the suburbs where you can dive in. From fancy hotel pools to waterslides in the suburbs, all you have to do is pop in, pay for a day pass, and enjoy some splish-splashing—just don’t forget your SPF and a towel.

WET Deck at W Philadelphia Center City West

Even if you aren’t a guest at the new W Philadelphia, just a stone’s throw away from City Hall, you can spend an afternoon at WET Deck. The outdoor heated pool is open year round and non-guests can book a private cabana for up to 12 guests for $100-$200. If you don’t have a room, it’s the only way to get access to the sparkling waters, fresh juices and other delights on the pool menu, and fire pits, all above the bustle of the city.

Philadelphia Sports Clubs Society Hill Society Hill

While everyone else pumps iron inside, you can soak up the sun at the gym’s outdoor pool. There may be people doing laps even after lap swimming-only window from 6 to 10 am and plenty of families will be hanging out, but it’s still a great option for chill times. You don’t even have to be a member: $15 gets you in for the day.

The Rittenhouse Spa & Club Rittenhouse Square

One way to get into The Rittenhouse Hotel’s pool? Booking a service at the ritzy hotel’s in-house spa. After your facial or massage, visit the sun-filled atrium and hop into the indoor lap pool or saltwater pool, complete with poolside food and drink service to experience the ultimate luxury. There’s also an outdoor terrace for lounging, sauna, and steam room that come along with your day pass.

Lombard Swim Club Rittenhouse

This pool club may have a 12-year wait list, but if you’re lucky enough to know a current member, you can score a day pass for $20-30 per person. So grab your fancy friend and check out the watery oasis tucked away in a busy neighborhood, complete with a bar and tasty food available for purchase.

Neshaminy Swimming Pool Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Located within Neshaminy State Park, this spacious, 4.5-feet deep outdoor pool comes equipped with two slides, a splash park for kids, and a snack bar with ice cream, refreshing beverages, and more. Since the pool doesn’t offer memberships, technically everyone is a guest and you have to pay $12 to enter.

Oxford Valley Pool Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

One of the larger pools in the area, this 50-meter basin also has a water slide and a kiddie pool. Day passes are cheaper if you’re a Bucks County resident ($7-8), but non-residents are also welcome to hang out and cool off for $14-18 per day.

Marsh Creek Swimming Pool Downingtown, Pennsylvania

This half-acre-sized pool housed in Marsh Creek Park offers plenty of space for sunning and floating. The water stretches 5.5 feet at its deepest, and there’s also a kids’ splash zone for those relegated to shallower waters. Day passes are $11, and there’s also a pavilion available to rent for events and a snack bar for fueling up after a day in the water.

Hatfield Aquatic Center Hatfield, Pennsylvania

In addition to a lap pool, Hatfield Aquatic Center has a number of wading pools, a lazy river, a water castle, slides, and a sprayground, making it the one-size-fits-all option for groups of all sizes and interests. Daily passes are available for both Montgomery County residents ($15-20) and non-residents ($25-30). Just note: Day pass holders can’t get access to the center until 1 pm, before that, it’s members only.