6 Surprisingly Affordable Spas in Philadelphia

Spas in Philadelphia may not be hard to come by, but finding a way to unwind without forking over your entire grocery budget is where the challenge comes in. While it’s a special treat to spend an afternoon being pampered at a day spa, it may not be as out of reach as you think. Philadelphia is home to a broad range of styles of spa, from bathhouses where you can choose your own adventure to hotel spas and other luxurious spaces where you can book treatments. No matter how you want to relax and melt away the stress of city life, there are deals to be found. So here’s how to get the most bang for your buck at the best spas in Philadelphia.

Chung Dam Spa & Fitness Cheltenham

Chung Dam’s $30 entrance fee gets you all-day admission to the spa, but it’s worth it to opt for one of the legendary scrubs. Priced at $70 and $90, you’ll be scrubbed down with a gritty glove to remove dead skin and leave you feeling reborn. The treatment price also includes access to the rest of the spa’s amenities, so you can spend the rest of your time floating between wet and dry saunas, relaxing in the Himalayan salt room, and refueling with bracing Korean soups.

Ding Shi Foot Massage Spa Washington Avenue

When an affordable, last-minute massage is in order, Ding Shi is a great back-pocket option. The spa offers foot massages, yes, but also full-body rub-downs in 30-, 60-, or 90-minute increments, priced at a dollar a minute. The space is simple but clean and dimly lit for maximum relaxation, with massage chairs and tables separated by curtains. The masseurs are strong, firm, and willing to focus on specific problem areas if you ask. Just be sure to hit the ATM before visiting—this spot is cash only.

Eviama Life Center City East

If you’re looking for a day spa experience at a more affordable price, Eviama Life offers packages that combine multiple treatments for a lower total cost. Options include the opportunity to combine a barley scrub with a massage for 85 minutes of bliss. Or book a sauna, massage, mini-facial, and reiki session over the course of nearly three hours, priced at $345. It’s not cheap, but you do get a discount for combining the treatments, and the marathon of services will leave you feeling truly renewed.

Heyday Rittenhouse

Heyday’s membership program makes the luxury of a monthly facial a little more affordable. For $114 a month, you’ll be treated to a facial and receive 50% off enhancements like gua sha treatments, peels, microdermabrasions, light therapy, and more. Members also get discounts on the spa’s products, which can help you build a skincare regime that supports the goals you’ll set up with your facialist. If you need a little extra care, additional monthly facials are deeply discounted for members. Plus, with Heyday’s convenient Center City location and knowledgeable staff, the relaxing environment feels accessible as well as indulgent.

Island Spa Sauna Edison, New Jersey

The slightly longer journey from Philadelphia is worth it for access to Island Spa’s 30,000-square-foot mecca of traditional Korean relaxation. Weekday passes are just $45 and offer access to both the gender-divided bathhouse complexes with four tubs and multiple steam rooms, as well as the gender-neutral sauna complex, which includes clay, salt, and wood-based heat rooms. Additional services like scrubs, massages, and facials are available for an additional fee, and the spa’s restaurant serves smoothies, boba, Korean snacks, and sushi.

Southampton Spa Southhampton

This relaxation oasis has a cult following among those who know about it. A $55 all-day pass gets visitors full access to the space, where they can while away hours shifting back and forth between several saunas at different temperatures, steam rooms, a Turkish-style hammam room, a cold plunge pool, and hot tubs. Relax in between sessions in the pool room, where you can eat tangy borscht, slices of rye bread slathered in butter, tender pelmeni dumplings, and feta- and olive-packed greek salad. Additional services like massages are available, but stick to the day pass for the most affordable way to unwind.

