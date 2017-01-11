Cheap Trips Out of Philly We'll Be Taking This Summer

New York, NY

Distance from Philly: 96.5 miles

Travel cost: $50 round trip by NJ Transit, starting at $44 one-way on Amtrak

As much as we hate to acknowledge the New York vs. Philly debate, you can’t deny New York maybe has some nice things to offer, such as bars that stay open until 4am, diners for after the bars close, female chefs who are killing it, more historical landmarks than you'll know what to do with, and a functioning public transit system (just don't be "that person" when you're using it). Say goodbye to those plastic baggies of SEPTA coins; you’re in New York now. If you don’t mind catching a bus, Bolt and Megabus offer the cheapest options (starting at $10), and sometimes the quickest (two hours, as long as you stay out of peak traffic hours).