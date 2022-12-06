8 Festive Holiday Markets in Philadelphia
Get into the holiday spirit while crossing off your shopping list.
Make your list and check it twice, then head to a local holiday market to buy presents regardless of whether they’re naughty or nice. Spotlighting small businesses and independent artisans, the Philadelphia area is host to a number of multi-day winter shopping extravaganzas that are ideal for crossing people off your shopping list while getting into the holiday spirit thanks to light displays and winter treats.
From massive outdoor affairs like the Christmas Village and Easton Winter Village to shops like the Black Holiday Pop-Up, all of your recipients will be delighted by your thoughtful purchases. (Just don’t forget to get yourself a little treat, too.)
December 1-4, 8-11, 15-18
PNC Plaza SteelStacks
Back for its 30th year, Christkindlmarkt features more than 60 artisans selling handmade jewelry, knit purses, CBD products, soaps, wreaths, ornaments, and more from festive booths on the site of a former steelmaking plant. Plus you can enjoy some tasty strudel, German bratwurst, Christmas cookies, beer, and hot toddies while you shop or check out the new ice rink right next to the market once you’ve wrapped up for the day.
Cost: $10-12 admission
December 2-4, 9-11, 16-18
Easton Centre Square
Downtown Easton transforms into a winter wonderland with an ice skating rink, lights, and decorated horse-drawn carriages. As for the shopping, more than three dozen vendors will be selling their goods—like clothing, candles, cookies, and other treats that don’t begin with C—from whimsical huts on weekends through December.
Cost: Free admission
December 3, 10, 17
Cherry Street Pier
With ample space in its semi-open-air corridor, Cherry Street Pier is the perfect place for a holiday market. For three Saturdays in December, local creators, makers, and artists are bringing out the best stuff for holiday shoppers. Plus, the pier’s resident artists will have Philly-themed gifts, soaps, apparel, and original art for sale in their studio spaces.
Cost: Free admission
December 3, 10, 17
Headhouse Shambles
The collective of women food entrepreneurs and restaurateurs famous for yummy and diverse pop-ups are returning for the holiday season for a few Merry Markets. Sisterly Love members and other (mostly) women-owned businesses will sell everything from apparel to focaccia at these fun Saturday events.
Cost: Free admission
December 10-11, 17-18
Mt. Airy Art Garage
A seasonal shopping staple, this collaborative artists space hosts a holiday market where a juried selection of area artists sell their paintings, jewelry, pottery, and more. Stay tuned for an official vendor lineup.
Cost: Free admission
Now through December 24
LOVE Park and City Hall
Out of all the holiday action taking place in Center City, few spots transport you to another place like Christmas Village. Modeled after a German holiday market, Christmas Village has more than 110 vendors selling everything from apparel and jewelry to ceramics and toys. The delightful wooden vendor booths line LOVE Park and the City Hall courtyard, where there’s also a huge food court.
Cost: Free admission
Now through January 1
Dilworth Park
Support local businesses and give your loved ones truly unique presents. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is a win-win. Just a stone’s throw away from Christmas Village, local artisans, designers, crafters, and jewelers will sell their goods all season long under a tented vendor area just off of the ice rink at Dilworth Park. This year’s gift selections include vintage clothing, vinyl record art, fun socks, prints and photography, pottery, leather jewelry, and so much more.
Cost: Free admission
Now through January 15
26 S. 52nd Street
Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that supports the growth of diverse small businesses, is teaming up with more than 30 Black-owned businesses for the Black Holiday Pop-Up. Billed as more of a department store vibe than a market, the shop has sales associates to help you find everything you need. Expect booths for jewelry, home decor, books, bath products, accessories, and art. Just a heads up: The pop-up is closed on Mondays.
Cost: Free admission