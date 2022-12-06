8 Festive Holiday Markets in Philadelphia

Make your list and check it twice, then head to a local holiday market to buy presents regardless of whether they’re naughty or nice. Spotlighting small businesses and independent artisans, the Philadelphia area is host to a number of multi-day winter shopping extravaganzas that are ideal for crossing people off your shopping list while getting into the holiday spirit thanks to light displays and winter treats. From massive outdoor affairs like the Christmas Village and Easton Winter Village to shops like the Black Holiday Pop-Up, all of your recipients will be delighted by your thoughtful purchases. (Just don’t forget to get yourself a little treat, too.)

Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem December 1-4, 8-11, 15-18

PNC Plaza SteelStacks

Back for its 30th year, Christkindlmarkt features more than 60 artisans selling handmade jewelry, knit purses, CBD products, soaps, wreaths, ornaments, and more from festive booths on the site of a former steelmaking plant. Plus you can enjoy some tasty strudel, German bratwurst, Christmas cookies, beer, and hot toddies while you shop or check out the new ice rink right next to the market once you’ve wrapped up for the day.

Cost: $10-12 admission

Easton Winter Village December 2-4, 9-11, 16-18

Easton Centre Square

Downtown Easton transforms into a winter wonderland with an ice skating rink, lights, and decorated horse-drawn carriages. As for the shopping, more than three dozen vendors will be selling their goods—like clothing, candles, cookies, and other treats that don’t begin with C—from whimsical huts on weekends through December.

Cost: Free admission

Holiday Markets at the Pier December 3, 10, 17

Cherry Street Pier

With ample space in its semi-open-air corridor, Cherry Street Pier is the perfect place for a holiday market. For three Saturdays in December, local creators, makers, and artists are bringing out the best stuff for holiday shoppers. Plus, the pier’s resident artists will have Philly-themed gifts, soaps, apparel, and original art for sale in their studio spaces.

Cost: Free admission Sisterly Love Collective Merry Markets December 3, 10, 17

Headhouse Shambles

The collective of women food entrepreneurs and restaurateurs famous for yummy and diverse pop-ups are returning for the holiday season for a few Merry Markets. Sisterly Love members and other (mostly) women-owned businesses will sell everything from apparel to focaccia at these fun Saturday events.

Cost: Free admission

Mt. Airy Art Garage Holiday Market December 10-11, 17-18

Mt. Airy Art Garage

A seasonal shopping staple, this collaborative artists space hosts a holiday market where a juried selection of area artists sell their paintings, jewelry, pottery, and more. Stay tuned for an official vendor lineup.

Cost: Free admission

Christmas Village in Philadelphia Now through December 24

LOVE Park and City Hall

Out of all the holiday action taking place in Center City, few spots transport you to another place like Christmas Village. Modeled after a German holiday market, Christmas Village has more than 110 vendors selling everything from apparel and jewelry to ceramics and toys. The delightful wooden vendor booths line LOVE Park and the City Hall courtyard, where there’s also a huge food court.

Cost: Free admission

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market Now through January 1

Dilworth Park

Support local businesses and give your loved ones truly unique presents. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is a win-win. Just a stone’s throw away from Christmas Village, local artisans, designers, crafters, and jewelers will sell their goods all season long under a tented vendor area just off of the ice rink at Dilworth Park. This year’s gift selections include vintage clothing, vinyl record art, fun socks, prints and photography, pottery, leather jewelry, and so much more.

Cost: Free admission Black Holiday Pop-Up Now through January 15

26 S. 52nd Street

Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that supports the growth of diverse small businesses, is teaming up with more than 30 Black-owned businesses for the Black Holiday Pop-Up. Billed as more of a department store vibe than a market, the shop has sales associates to help you find everything you need. Expect booths for jewelry, home decor, books, bath products, accessories, and art. Just a heads up: The pop-up is closed on Mondays.

Cost: Free admission