8 Reasons to Drive to Cape May This Summer Go down the shore.

New Jersey boasts more than 140 miles of shoreline with 44 beach towns populating that oceanfront land. During the summer, these sandy destinations spring to life with day trippers and vacationers alike for a seasonal pilgrimage we in the Philly area like to call “going down the shore.” The southernmost beach town in Jersey, Cape May, is about an hour-and-a-half car ride from Philly and offers two-and-a-half miles of beaches, picturesque Victorian homes, and an open air commercial district, making it a quaint yet lively excursion. Cape May is lovely any time of year, but it’s extra special in the summer, so make it a point to check out this season’s offerings.

The beach is incredible, obviously What would a trip down the shore be without soaking up some sun and salt on the beach? Cape May’s beaches run parallel to Beach Avenue for more than two miles and are within walking distance from bathrooms and restaurants. During peak summer season—Memorial Day through Labor Day—visitors ages 12 and up will need a beach tag . (They’re $8 a day or $30 for the whole summer.) You can get them ahead of time at the City Hall Tax Office and any beach entrance during the summer if you’re just hanging for a day or two. A paved promenade runs along the beach if you want to take a stroll, and it has bathrooms every half mile, as well as the good stuff: candy stores, arcades, and ice cream.

You can daydream about all the cute Victorian homes Cape May is home to a plethora of ornate Victorian mansions . Many have been converted into bed and breakfasts , like the Southern Mansion and the Mason Cottage —so book a room and fully immerse yourself in some history. Other mansions are still residential properties, meaning you won’t be able to get a look inside, but it’s worth strolling down Perry Street, Jackson Street, and Ocean Street to ogle the architecture .

There are so many historical delights Speaking of Victorian homes, one you can explore the inside of is the Emlen Physick Estate , an 18-room mansion, built in 1879 built by Frank Furness. Visitors can tour the first two floors of the house on any number of themed nights, like murder mystery nights and holiday tours. Other historical sites include the new Harriet Tubman Museum , which tells the revolutionary Underground Railroad conductor’s story as well as the history of the Black community in Cape May. You’d be remiss if you didn’t climb the 199 steps of the Cape May Lighthouse (built in 1859) or the Historic Cold Spring Village , which spotlights the way of life of Cape May residents between 1789 and 1840. Or cast a wide net and hop on a trolley tour where a guide will take you past historic homes and fill you in on the backstories.

Allie Volpe is a writer based in Philadelphia.