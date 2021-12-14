Where to Go Ice Skating in Philly This Winter

Winter is officially here in Philly. So that means it’s time to pull out the sleds, prep snowman-making materials, and lace up your ice skates. Of course, you can technically ice skate any time of year, but coasting around a rink in the open air incites a seasonal bliss akin to a melty ice cream cone on a summer day. Between outdoor temporary ice rinks and year-round indoor ones, Philly’s got a lot to offer in the skating department. Pick your rink, lace up, and get gliding.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest 101 South Columbus Blvd.

A true winter wonderland overlooking the Delaware River, Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest packs on the vibes. Between the twinkling lights, ferris wheel, boardwalk games, cozy cabins, and fire pits you might miss the NHL-sized rink. But the space’s centerpiece, the ice rink, is open seven days a week until early March with timed tickets required to hit the ice for 90-minute skate sessions. Don’t have your own skates? Don’t fret: You can rent skates there.

Cost: $5 skating admission, $10 skate rental, $1 locker rental, pay-as-you-go food and drink

Flyers Training Center 601 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, New Jersey

Come take a lap or two around the rink at the Flyers’ official practice facility. Located in South Jersey, the pro indoor rink hosts public skating for 90 minutes every afternoon, plus Friday nights. Or if you’re looking to up your game, you could join a hockey league, take skating lessons, or get really into figure skating.

Cost: $10 skating admission, $5 skate rental Hollydell Ice Arena 601 and 150 Hollydell Drive, Sewell, New Jersey

With two neighboring facilities, Hollydell Ice Arena offers double the open skate opportunities: Weekday afternoons at the main facility and weekends at Hollydell North. Not only does the South Jersey rink offer open skate, but it also has open hockey and public stick and puck skills sessions.

Cost: $10 skating admission, $4 skate rental Jefferson Health Skate Zone 10990 Decatur Road

Hockey players, or aspirational hockey players, will enjoy the plethora of programs available here, from youth hockey leagues to open hockey time. For those who prefer a casual skate, this Northeast Philly rink offers two-hour public skate on weekday afternoons, Friday nights, and weekend afternoons. Fill up on pizza, cheesesteaks, and fries from the snack bar after.

Cost: $16 skate admission with skate rental

Thrillist TV History of

Laura Sims Skate House 63rd and Walnut Streets

After 12 years of campaigning, West Philadelphian Laura Sims successfully lobbied city council to open a skating rink in Cobbs Creek in 1985. Now her namesake Olympic-sized rink hosts free open skate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from October through May.

Cost: Free skating admission, $3 skate rental

Penn Ice Rink 3130 Walnut Street

Located on Penn’s campus, this NHL-size ice rink provides ample space for gliding and plenty of seating for spectators. Public skating is held every day except for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Plus, skating lessons and facility rentals for birthday parties are available.

Cost: $7-8 skating admission, $5 skate rental

Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society 220 Holland Avenue, Ardmore, Pennsylvania

This Main Line skating facility is touted as America’s first skating club and is specifically designed with figure skating in mind: lots of natural light, a wall of mirrors, and, most importantly, no hockey teams. So if you’re looking to feel like a stately skater, head to the rink on Sundays during family skate or Friday evening for public skate through April.

Cost: $10 skating admission, $5 skate rental Premier Orthopaedics IceWorks 3100 Dutton Mill Road, Aston, Pennsylvania

With three NHL-sized rinks and one Olympic-sized surface, Premier Orthopaedics IceWorks has tons of frozen ground for you to glide on, plus a cafe, restaurant, arcade, and pro shop. The facility offers ample public skate time, too—weekdays at noon, Fridays at 7:30 pm, and weekends at 2 pm—with annual memberships for unlimited skating.

Cost: $10 skating admission, $2 skate rentals Rizzo Rink 1001 South Front Street

Billed as South Philly’s best-kept secret (guess the cat’s out of the bag now), the ice rink under I-95 specializes in youth hockey programs, but on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays through early March, the public can stop by for free outdoor public skate sessions. Bundle up and let the sound of overhead traffic provide a soundtrack.

Cost: Free skating admission, $5 skate rental

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink Dilworth Park

Perhaps one of the more visible outdoor rinks due to its central location at Dilworth Park, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink provides al fresco skating under whimsical string lights through the end of February. Make a reservation any day of the week for a 90-minute skating sesh (lockers and skate rental are available, too) and then refresh afterward in the ski chalet-inspired Cabin, complete with winter foliage, dangling lights, and a menu of Maker's Mark Bourbon and Haku Japanese Vodka cocktails.

Cost: $5-7 rink admission, $10 skate rental, $10 locker rental, pay-as-you-go food and drink Scanlon Recreation Center Ice Rink 1099 East Tioga Street

The ice rink in the rec center at the Harrogate-based Scanlon Playground hosts student teams but also opens its doors to the public on weekends through the end of March and Mondays and Wednesdays through mid-April, with plenty of space to frolic and fall.

Cost: Free skate admission, $3 skate rental

Simons Recreation Center 7200 Woolston Avenue

First opened as an outdoor rink in the 1950s, the rink at Simons Recreation Center is now indoors, but with large windows and bright yellow rafters. While they’re currently closed for repairs, they expect to reopen in January.

Cost: Free skate admission, $4 skate rentals Skatium 1018 Darby Road, Havertown, Pennsylvania

Opened in the ‘70s and named by a 12-year-old who won a contest, Skatium is the home rink of the St. Joseph's University ice hockey team. Take a photo under the retro “Skatium” sign during regular public skate or open hockey, with schedules updated weekly.

Cost: $3-8 skating admission, $2 skate rentals

Tarken Ice Rink 6250 Frontenac Street

Northeast Philly’s Tarken Ice Rink has an old-school feel with exposed rafters and a concession stand. Come for a lap (or several) during public hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and Mondays in the new year.

Cost: Free skate admission, $3 skate rental

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks

The area’s newest holiday lights attraction also comes with its own eco-friendly synthetic rink. So while not technically an ice rink, it’ll still look and feel like one. Explore the space during 30-minute skating sessions overlooking the larger-than-life light structures through January 2. Just keep in mind that a skating ticket doesn’t get you access to Tinseltown (read: the area where all the lights are) and vice versa.

Cost: $5-10 skating admission, $10 skate rental

Winterfest Ice Skating at Cooper River Cuthbert Blvd. and Park Ave., Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Jersey’s version of Winterfest features an outdoor rink surrounded by illuminated trees, fire pits, and a toasty lodge where weary skaters can refuel with food and drinks. Open until mid-February, Winterfest doesn’t require advance reservations and offers skate rentals on site.

Cost: $5.50-7.50 skating admission, $6 skate rental, pay-as-you-go food and drink

Wissahickon Skating Club 550 West Willow Grove Avenue

Open for more than half a century, the Wissahickon Skating Club has recently revived its public skating program, giving visitors the opportunity to skate for 90 minutes on Saturday afternoons and, starting in January 2022, for two hours on Friday evenings. For serious skaters, memberships are available if you want access to family skating sessions and kid and adult lessons.

Cost: $7-9 skating admission, $3 skate rental

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.