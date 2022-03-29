The 7 Best Dispensaries in Phoenix
For happy hours and medically certified budtenders, look no further than these dispensaries for weed in Phoenix.
Cannabis has now been legal in the state of Arizona for over a year, and with the welcome change has come a lot of great new shops popping up, in addition to the best-loved dispensaries that were serving medical users and have begun welcoming recreational users. Finding the perfect dispensary can be a bit overwhelming—especially for new cannabis users—but we’re here to help. Whether you’re looking for flower, topicals, or edibles, these top Phoenix area shops have you covered with a welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and of course, high-quality quality product.
Sol Flower
Sol Flower is known for its judgment-free, approachable vibe as well as a focus on education, which means it’s perfect for newbies tiptoeing into the world of recreational marijuana. The shops carry a variety of brands including two—Good Things Coming and Jukebox—that are made with marijuana grown locally at the shop’s Copperstate Farms. Plus, with locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and Tempe, you can drop into a familiar shop no matter where you happen to be in the Valley.
tru|med
tru|med started serving medical marijuana users in 2014, and was one of the first Arizona dispensaries that set out to make its shops feel luxurious, and offer a high-end shopping experience. Today, it continues to be a go-to dispensary with a full menu of flower, concentrates, edibles, and more.
Hana Dispensaries
Hana Dispensaries has been serving up the best of cannabis since 2015, and was one of the first licensed cannabis dispensaries, and is now one of the state’s largest wholesalers. It prides itself on having sought after brands like Willie’s Reserve, Willie Nelson’s cannabis brand, as well as offering friendly service to weed newbies and longtime users alike.
Sunday Goods
If you want to shop in a hip, aesthetically pleasing environment with friendly service and top quality products—this is a must-visit. The recently opened Tempe location feels like stepping into a high-end department store (complete with merchandise for the superfan), but isn’t too overwhelming for inexperienced users. They offer flower, pre-rolls, topicals, edibles, and more, but we love the Sunday Goods vapes—which come in flavors like Tropic Thunder and Lemon Slushie—the most.
Giving Tree Dispensary
This award-winning dispensary is one of only female-led dispensaries in the state, not only helping to promote diversity in the industry, but also giving back to the state—having donated $100,000 to charity since it opened in 2013. Not to mention, it offers some of the top local brands like MÜV, Sunday Goods and Good Things Coming, in addition to its own products.
The Flower Shop
As one of the largest suppliers of craft cannabis in Arizona, The Flower Shop puts a focus on the importance of clean, organic products without limiting selection—all provided in a beautiful setting. It’s hard to go wrong, but our top picks include The Flower Shop’s mini pre rolls and flower.
Mint Cannabis
The Mint is consistently recognized as one of the top dispensaries in the Valley, and for good reason. It offers a large variety of high-quality items with good deals and friendly service. With three locations across the Valley, and two more Phoenix locations on the way, it’s the perfect neighborhood shop when you’re in need of first-rate cannabis.