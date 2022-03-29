The 7 Best Dispensaries in Phoenix

Cannabis has now been legal in the state of Arizona for over a year, and with the welcome change has come a lot of great new shops popping up, in addition to the best-loved dispensaries that were serving medical users and have begun welcoming recreational users. Finding the perfect dispensary can be a bit overwhelming—especially for new cannabis users—but we’re here to help. Whether you’re looking for flower, topicals, or edibles, these top Phoenix area shops have you covered with a welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and of course, high-quality quality product.