The Best Hotels in Phoenix

The Phoenix area has always been known as a top-tier resort town, with experts saying hotel occupancy is set to match pre-pandemic levels as the Valley of the Sun becomes an increasingly popular destination. These days, even if you’re looking for more than a day of golf and a pool, there’s plenty to do in the Phoenix area—with hotels that have some of the most enticing dining, accommodations, and activities in the Southwest. Whether you’re looking for a luxe spa getaway, a great pool party or a wellness retreat, there’s a hotel in the area for you.