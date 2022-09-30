The Best Hotels in Phoenix
If you’re looking for a memorable stay in Phoenix, look no further.
The Phoenix area has always been known as a top-tier resort town, with experts saying hotel occupancy is set to match pre-pandemic levels as the Valley of the Sun becomes an increasingly popular destination. These days, even if you’re looking for more than a day of golf and a pool, there’s plenty to do in the Phoenix area—with hotels that have some of the most enticing dining, accommodations, and activities in the Southwest. Whether you’re looking for a luxe spa getaway, a great pool party or a wellness retreat, there’s a hotel in the area for you.
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
For a high-end, well-rounded hotel experience, Mountain Shadows is the perfect destination—it has an on-site golf course, expansive pool with stunning mountain views, in-room massages, a chef-driven restaurant, and lots of activities. Whether you want to join a sunset yoga class, experience a private sound healing, or try wine tasting—there’s no shortage of things to do. In fact, you don’t even need to leave the property for a perfect Arizona vacation.
The Arizona Biltmore is more than just a hotel—it’s a piece of Arizona history designed in Frank Lloyd Wright’s signature architectural style, and it’s been appreciated by the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra. During its more than 90-year history it’s become known for its great restaurants (like the relatively new Renata’s Hearth!), seven pools and whimsical grounds. For the full experience, take one of their history tours.
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
The Princess offers all things luxurious—two spas, five award-winning restaurants, a beach pool, and rooms stocked with Le Labo products—to name a few, but what really sets this property apart is its programming. Its unforgettable events bring the community together, whether it’s the family-friendly Fourth of July Freedom Fest, adults-only Nightmare on Princess Drive Halloween bash or the over-the-top festive Christmas at the Princess celebrations.
CIVANA Carefree
If you want a vacation centered around rest and relaxation, there’s nowhere more healing than CIVANA. The more than 20-acre desert oasis is just far enough outside the city limits to enjoy the scenic desert while still being 30 minutes away from all Phoenix and Scottsdale have to offer. Fitness goes beyond your typical cramped hotel gym here, instead offering a state-of-the-art fitness facility, hikes, paddle boarding, sunrise yoga, and pickleball. To round out your day, enjoy a nutrition-packed meal at Terras and deep muscle relief massage at the spa.
The Phoenician
The Phoenician is an iconic and luxurious resort just minutes away from Scottsdale’s bustling downtown. The hotel is known for its spacious, comfortable rooms and suites, as well as its overall experience, which includes golf, a high-end spa (with a Drybar inside!) and more than half a dozen dining options. It even boasts a multi-tiered pool for the perfect Arizona pool day.
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
The JW Marriott Desert Ridge is one of the most versatile hotels in town—perfect for a family trip or a locals’ night out. The expansive resort’s newest restaurant, Tia Carmen, is a must-visit for Phoenicians and tourists alike with its one-of-a-kind menu imagined by three-time Top Chef All-Star Angelo Sosa. Add in the hotel’s poolside lazy river and two golf courses and it makes for an unforgettable stay.
Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale
The JW Marriott Desert Ridge is one of the most versatile hotels in town—perfect for a family trip or a locals’ night out. The expansive resort’s newest restaurant, Tia Carmen, is a must-visit for Phoenicians and tourists alike with its one-of-a-kind menu imagined by three-time Top Chef All-Star Angelo Sosa. Add in the hotel’s poolside lazy river and two golf courses and it makes for an unforgettable stay.
Rise Uptown
RISE Uptown is the epitome of fun—from its retro rooms to its welcome popsicles, lively pool and rooftop bar, it’s the perfect destination for letting loose. Plus, it’s perfectly situated in uptown Phoenix near some of the Valley’s best restaurants and just 15 minutes away from downtown.
Arizona Grand Resort
If you’re looking to live the suite life, this is the hotel for you. The all-suite resort offers nothing but spacious suites and villas that will make you feel right at home. While it has all the tried and true resort amenities, the true star is Oasis Water Park—which was named one of the country’s top ten water parks. It features a giant wave pool, eight-story slides, and a 25-person hot tub.
FOUND:RE Phoenix
This boutique hotel is centered around great art, making it as fun as it is comfortable. Plus, to add to the warm, homey atmosphere, it’s also dog friendly! Those who want to explore the city will love that it’s within walking distance of many downtown Phoenix attractions, but if you’d rather not leave, the on-site restaurant, MATCH Market & Bar, offers everything you could want—from New York strip steak to margherita pizza or tacos.