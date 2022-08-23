The Best Music Venues in Phoenix

While Phoenix is the nation’s fifth largest city, it’s historically been overlooked by touring artists who viewed it as an unnecessary stop between Las Vegas and Los Angeles—but things are finally starting to change, thanks in large part to the incredible music venues in the Phoenix metro area. From intimate indoor music halls to large-scale, outdoor amphitheaters, the city has a variety of venues for every type of concert and concert-goer. Here are our personal favorites from around the Valley.

Gila River Arena Glendale

This multi-purpose arena has been recognized by Pollstar for its utility as a concert venue, and the list of talent it’s seen—ranging from Madonna to Paul McCartney—speaks for itself. While it’s had a couple of different names since opening in 2003, it’s gained a solid reputation as a go-to venue for top talent. It also serves as the anchor for Westgate City Center—a 223-acre entertainment district with restaurants and shopping—perfect for pre-concert dining.

Ak-Chin Pavilion Maryvale Village

This expansive amphitheater offers one of the best ways to enjoy Arizona’s beautiful weather while seeing top tier talent. The massive venue has a capacity of 20,000 and has hosted a variety of festivals including Warped Tour and Ozzfest. Whether you’re attending a festival, or seeing acts like Pitbull and Dave Matthews Band, it’s the perfect place to lounge in the grass, grab a beer, and enjoy some live music.

The Van Buren Downtown

The Van Buren has quickly become a favorite among locals since its opening in 2017. The historic downtown Phoenix building once housed a vintage auto dealership and still holds some of the building’s 1930s charm; and while its capacity is 1,800 people, it still feels intimate—perfect for seeing up and coming acts. Some of the top musicians the venue has seen include Billie Eilish, Death Cab for Cutie, and Dua Lipa.

Marquee Theatre Tempe

Marquee Theatre is a Tempe staple, having opened as the Red River Opry in 1993. In 2003, it opened as Marquee Theatre and has since welcomed thousands of artists Adele, Green Day, and Katy Perry. In 2015, it was renovated and now includes a second story balcony for even better views of the stage.

Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa

This magical-feeling amphitheater offers the up-close-and-personal feel that many venues of its capacity lack. The sprawling, grass-covered amphitheater has kept its design—which allows it to welcome nearly 5,000 people at a time—since opening in the 1970s. Since then, it’s hosted musical artists of all kinds – from Machine Gun Kelly to O.A.R. Plus, its location in Mesa offers a change of scenery for many concertgoers who are used to heading to Glendale or downtown Phoenix for shows.

Crescent Ballroom Downtown

Housed in a historic garage constructed in the 1910s, Crescent Ballroom keeps to its gritty roots with underground shows, local band performances, DJ competitions ,and trivia nights. The laidback lounge feel and in-house Mexican restaurant, Cocina 10, make it a place you want to be—even if you don’t know who’s up on stage.

Arizona Financial Theatre Downtown

Arizona Financial Theatre, previously known as Comerica Theatre, has a two-decade long history as a venue in the Valley—hosting not only concerts, but also comedy shows, award ceremonies and even a WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. During its 20 year run, the 5,000 seat, downtown Phoenix venue has welcomed more than two million people to see world renowned talent such as Janet Jackson, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey.

Orpheum Theatre Downtown

The 93-year-old Orpheum Theatre has earned a reputation for its historic and glamorous interior, haunted history, and for being a standout place to catch a concert. It also regularly hosts performances by the Phoenix Opera, Ballet Arizona, as well as a variety of Broadway musicals.

Footprint Center Downtown

This 18,422-seat arena—known as the home of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and Arizona Rattlers—offers night after night of A-list talent from Kid Cudi to Keith Urban and Duran Duran, all within walking distance of downtown Phoenix’s best bars and restaurants. While it’s had many names (you might remember it as US Airways Center or Talking Stick Resort Arena), its reputation as one of Phoenix’s best venues has held strong.

