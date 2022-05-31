10 Phoenix Pools You’re Probably Missing Out On

When temperatures are inching above 100 degrees it can feel like there’s nothing to do but hide indoors and seek shelter from the sun (or book a vacation out of town). However, if you’re stuck in the Valley of the Sun long enough, you’ll recognize the value of the perfect summer pool day—one that offers relaxation, cooling water, and just enough time outdoors to remember what daylight looks like. Bonus points for a great poolside cocktail. To make the most of your summer, we’ve rounded up the best pools the Phoenix metro area has to offer for your sunbathing pleasure. Whether you want to live the resort life for a day at a top-rated hotel, add a swim to a day of wellness, or enjoy an unforgettable pool party, we’ve got the experience for you.

Mountain Shadows Pool Paradise Valley

Fun fact: Mountain Shadows’ iconic pool is actually two 75 foot pools connected by a waterfall, however many are too distracted by the pool’s one-of-a-kind view of Camelback Mountain to notice. The sparkling pool offers an unforgettable luxury experience with its cabanas, which are fitted with lounge seating, a mini fridge—even a TV, bringing all the comforts of their hotel rooms outdoors.

Cost: Cabanas start at $295 for day guests

Lylo Swim Club Uptown

Everything about Lylo Swim Club screams fun—from the crowds to the upbeat music to the bright, tropical decor. Add in the nostalgic, and delicious, food and drink offerings, like the Mochiko Fried Chicken Bucket and the adult take on the beloved Dole Whip, and you’re set for the perfect pool day.

Cost: Day passes start at $50

Arizona Biltmore Catalina Pool Biltmore

The historic Arizona Biltmore is home to seven pools, but there’s something special about the Catalina Pool, which is known for being a favorite of Marilyn Monroe’s. It’s currently only available to guests, but you can get a day pass to experience the recently remodeled Paradise Pool (with a triple water slide!) or the adults-only Saguaro Pool.

Cost: Day passes start at $55

Life Time Fitness Biltmore Rooftop Pool Biltmore

Think you hate going to the gym? This top-of-the line fitness center might change your mind. At Life Time, you can get in a workout at one of the gym’s boutique-style fitness classes (think yoga, pilates and cycling), sit in the dry sauna, relax in the steam room and grab a gourmet protein shake from the Life Cafe—all before heading upstairs to the resort-style rooftop pool complete with lounge chairs, cabanas, and stunning views of Phoenix.

Cost: Day passes start at $100 for pool access

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa Oasis Water Park Phoenix

If you need more excitement than a poolside lounge chair, the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa has the pool for you. The seven-acre Oasis Water Park has a wave pool, 950-foot lazy river, and a giant slide that will make you feel (and maybe act) like a kid again. The resort also has a variety of different cabana options depending on your group size. All come with an air cooler and complimentary water bottles to keep you cool no matter how hot it is outside.

Cost: Day passes start at $55

Maya Dayclub Downtown Scottsdale

If you’re looking for more of a party than a pool, Maya Dayclub will give you the experience of a concert—but one where you can wear your swimsuit and maybe splash around in the pool a bit. The pool is open Friday afternoons and evenings, as well as Saturdays, but for the real party, come on a day when top DJs like Afrojack and Benny Benassi are playing.

Cost: GA entry starts at $10

Encanto Pool Phoenix

Few things can beat the affordability of a public pool on a hot summer day. For less than $5 you can enjoy a day at Encanto Pool—part of the historic, sprawling Encanto Park. It’s a favorite for locals due to its cleanliness and friendly staff.

Cost: $3 for adults

The Phoenician Spa Pool Scottsdale

Valley hotel enthusiasts know The Phoenician is a go-to for luxury, and its sprawling multi-level main pool lives up to its reputation. However, the rooftop spa pool is not to be overlooked. You can even make a spa treatment into a day of relaxation by starting with the spa’s recommended hot and cold contrast hydrotherapy (think sauna, steam, cold shower, and a dip in the hot tub) and ending the day lounging next to the stunning, serene pool.

Cost: Body treatments start at $205

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Sunset Beach Pool North Scottsdale

Wishing for a beach vacation but can’t escape Arizona? The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess’ Sunset Beach Pool is the next best thing: offering a 9,000 square foot white sand beach in the middle of the desert. For an added bonus, you can stop by for a dive-in movie where you can enjoy the cool water during an evening movie shown on a 35-foot screen. This summer’s lineup includes kid-friendly favorites like Space Jam: A New Legacy, Coco, and Shrek.

Cost: Dive-in movie passes are $39 for adults and $29 for children, day passes start at $65 for adults

WET Deck at W Scottsdale Downtown Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale’s iconic rooftop pool at the W Scottsdale offers the perfect in-between for those wanting more of a party atmosphere than what you’d find at a typical resort, without finding yourself in an all-out poolside rager. Plus, the WET Deck recently opened a revamped poolside bar, Cottontail Cafe and Lounge, which offers a hip atmosphere, live DJs and summer appropriate craft cocktails—like the Camelback Frosé.

Cost: Cabanas and daybeds can be reserved for a minimum beverage fee

