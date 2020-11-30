The 7 Best Ski Trips Near Phoenix

Phoenix averages temps in the 60s throughout what you could call a “winter” season, if you’re feeling generous. And while there’s a slim possibility of snow in our winter forecast (although it has happened before), you don’t have to go far to find it. Arizona is home to three ski resorts. And just across state lines you can find some of the best skiing in not just the Southwest, but the entire country. Whether you’re jet setting or road tripping, these ski destinations check all the boxes for unforgettable wintertime adventures suitable for seasoned skiers who can finesse black diamond runs with ease and bunny hill rookies hitting the slopes for the very first time.