What We're Looking Forward to in Phoenix in 2021 Things are looking up already.

While the memory of last year is still very, very fresh, like a phoenix from the ashes, our city and the people that make this place special (shoutout to all the essential workers and restaurant staff grinding out there!) are rising above the year that was. And with 2020 in the rearview, we can collectively look ahead at all the good stuff that’s to come in this new year. There’s a lot to look forward to, really. Like, the launch of new breweries, bars, restaurants, hotels, and outdoor gathering places. Oh, and some can’t-miss music festivals and some super-sweet art around the city. Here’s everything we’re excited about and looking forward to this year, Phoenix.

A new twist on a popular food festival... Devour at Home

February 27 - 28, 2021

February 27 - 28, 2021

Devour is set to return again for its 12th year. And this go-round, the food fest looks a lot different. There will be no long lines and big festival crowds this time. Instead, you can nosh on craft drinks and incredibly delicious food from the comfort of your couch. The Covid-concious culinary experience called Devour at Home will feature a roster of renowned chefs and award-winning restaurants each day. The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, Cotton & Copper, Sel, Gallo Blanco, The Gladly, The Parlor, and Beckett's Table are just a handful of the participating restaurants. Each order includes enough food for four people and comes with some nifty Devour swag. And, 100% of the proceeds go directly to the restaurants.

Socially distanced music fests... M3F Fest

March 5 - 6, 2021

March 5 - 6, 2021

From the outset M3F has put the community first. Over the years, this non-profit music fest has donated more than 2.6 million to community charities and has seen a diverse assembly of artists grace its stages including Kid Cudi, The Shins, Gary Clark Jr., and Odesza, to name a few. This year, the show will hopefully go on. While a location and artist lineup have yet to be announced, organizers say they'll be back again this spring, safely of course. So go ahead and mark your calendars. Phoenix Lights Fest

April 2 - 3, 2021

Get ready for two nights of electrifying drops and bass-thumping beats, EDM fans. After a couple postponements, Phoenix Lights Fest has landed on a new date. The upcoming multi-day outdoor music fest is bringing out hitmakers like Afrojack, Borgore, NGHTMRE, and Wax Motif. And that’s something to look forward to. Find the latest information here.

Staycations in cool hotels... AC Hotel Downtown

February 2021

February 2021

A 13-story urban-inspired boutique hotel is coming to Downtown Phoenix. The AC Hotel, opening early this year, makes for a primo staycation spot and has all the amenities on your checklist: a lounge that slings craft cocktails, an outdoor patio equipped with cozy fireplaces, and panoramic views of the city. Ritz Carlton Paradise Valley

Late 2021

Overlooking iconic Camelback Mountain, this massive 20-acre resort will make its debut later this year. Until then, we’ll be daydreaming about laidback days at the expansive crystal clear pool (one of the longest in the country, in fact), desert-inspired spa treatments, and those leisurely strolls we’ll be taking through the resort’s citrus groves.

A bevy of new restaurants to support... Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion

January 2021

January 2021

The unmistakable Wrigley Mansion recently underwent an extensive renovation. The new updated space will soon debut a new restaurant, Christopher's. Heralded by James Beard award-winning Chef Christopher Gross, this new concept will offer ample indoor and outdoor seating, a chef-driven tasting menu, and of course, epic scenic views. Clever Ramen

Early 2021

Move over, Chipotle. Clever Ramen is bringing a build-your-own ramen joint to the people. And we couldn’t be more stoked. From the creative minds behind Clever Koi, Across the Pond, and Fellow Osteria, Clever Ramen will undoubtedly please the palates of the masses with its punchy umami flavors and array of handmade noodles, including traditional, vegan, and gluten-free ramen and udon. The folks from Clever Ramen will also be slinging bao buns and snacky things like garlic and kimchi cheese fries. And it’s all served in convenient to-go packaging. Eegees

April - June, 2021

This Tucson staple has kept its craveable frozen drinks, subs, and seasoned fries within the boundaries of Southern Arizona for decades. But soon, the uninitiated will be able to slurp on the insanely popular brain freeze-inducing fruity drinks and destroy fistfuls of ranch fries without abandon. Eegees is coming to Phoenix. In a big way, too. The Tucson-based fast-food restaurant will launch at least five locations throughout the Phoenix Metro. Who’s hungry? Bacanora PHX

2021

Rene Andrade, formerly of South Tempe’s Ghost Ranch, is working on a new concept. And we can’t wait to see what Chef has in store for us. Over the holidays Chef kept our bellies full with handmade tamales. This new endeavor will likely feature bold flavors, and no doubt, chiltepin. Follow Bacanora for updates.

New breweries to patron… Roses by the Stairs Brewing

May 2021

May 2021

A new eco-minded brewery with a zero-waste mission is opening up shop this spring. Roses By The Stairs is the brainchild of engineer-turned-brewer Jordan Ham. The hangout will be equal parts taproom and production room when it opens later this year. And if you're wondering, yes, the namesake was inspired by a popular Blink-182 track. Safe Haven Brewery

Spring 2021

Father and son duo Gus and Rykert Fowler are bringing more craft beer to Downtown Phoenix. Safe Haven Brewery is currently under construction and will open in the happening Roosevelt Row neighborhood. The brewery will take a sustainable approach to brewing beer at its onsite microbrewery space, which includes diverting spent grains to local farms and greywater reuse. Ahead of their spring opening, grab a pint at Greenwood Brewing or Arizona Wilderness’ Downtown Phoenix beer garden to prime your tastebuds.

