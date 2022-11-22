Where to Shop on Small Business Saturday in Phoenix

Black Friday may have evolved into a full-on frenzy that now includes weeks of deals on everything from TVs to T-shirts, but this year, you can remember the spirit of Small Business Saturday and support your local community while spending your hard-earned cash. Whether you want to stock up on local favorites or knock out your holiday shopping list, Phoenix businesses have plenty of offerings to check out—from hard-to-find albums at your local record store to calming CBD products made right here in Arizona.

Keep Nature Wild Gear Keep Nature Wild offers Arizona-inspired super-soft, comfortable tees, tanks, sweatshirts, and accessories that are as eco-friendly as they are aesthetic. Not only is the brand ethically manufactured, but the brand also uses its Wild Keeper ambassador program to encourage trash pickup around the Valley. Get a great deal this holiday season with sales on merchandise up to 70% off.



Iconic Cocktail Co. If you’re looking to stock your bar cart ahead of your next holiday event or want the perfect gift for your cocktail-obsessed friend, Iconic Cocktail Co. is the solution. The handcrafted, small-batch mixers range from the traditional—like lime leaf tonic—to seasonal, like the festive cranberry thyme. Or—try a few different options with one of their mixer packs. Shop in person this week at Phoenix’s Flea’s Small Business Saturday event.



Aneliia Miller Photography

Rainbow Ryders If you want to give the experience of a lifetime, or support a small business while entertaining holiday guests, there’s nothing more awe-inspiring than a hot air balloon ride – especially when it comes with a celebratory champagne toast. Flight times range between 45 minutes and hour and can take place at sunrise or sunset.



The Van Buren Support your local concert venue by buying tickets to a show at The Van Buren. With upcoming shows that range from Russell Dickerson to Modest Mouse as well as events like the Dolly Parton inspired Dolly Disco, there’s something for everyone. Plus, from now until December 6 select shows are offering two tickets for the price of one—making them the perfect holiday gift for the music lover in your life.



Jade & Clover Skip the boring gifts and activities and become a plant parent this holiday season. Jade & Clover’s build-your-own succulent bar is the perfect way to liven up your home and have fun in the process. Choose your container, sand, plant and extras for a creation that’s totally unique to you. And while you’re there, shop their assortment of gifts that include everything from coffee table books to card games.

Simple Jane CBD It goes without saying that just about everyone could use a bit of relaxation during the holidays, and Simple Jane’s high-end CBD oils, balms, soaks and scrubs make for the perfect relaxing, self-care treat—for you or a loved one. Favorite products include the One The Mend CBD massage oil, Plain Jane CBD bath soak and frosted mint CBD essential oil. Plus, keep an eye out for sales being announced soon for the weekend.



Cave + Post Trading Co. This is the go-to destination for trendsetting men, offering clothing, footwear, candles, cologne and more; and while there’s no shortage of great options, the Freenote Jacket is a standout piece for any man’s wardrobe. The Western-approved, waxed canvas jacket was even featured in Yellowstone when it was worn by Kayce Dutton.



Sunday Goods Cannabis Make your holidays a bit merrier with Sunday Goods’ assortment of cannabis products on sale this week. Beginning on Wednesday, you can buy two Sunday Oils and get a vape batter for free. Then on Friday, the fun ramps up with buy one get one free Sunday Goods flower, vapes, pre-rolls, and their aesthetically pleasing merch.

Zia Records Arizona-based Zia Records is one of the pride and joys of the state’s music scene with one of the best selections of CDs and vinyl in the Southwest. Can’t-miss sales and specials kick off on Friday and include deals like a free pre-owned item with the purchase of three others, up to 50% off select vinyl box sets and exclusive vinyl titles.



Frances Need a one-of-a-kind ornament? A glittery cigarette box? A cactus shot glass? You can find it all, and any other cute, quirky or one-of-a-kind item your heart desires at Frances. The uptown Phoenix shop might be small, but its selection is fast. You can snag some great deals too beginning on Black Friday.



