Thousands of Farolitos Light Up This New Mexico Town This Christmas Season

Eat, drink, and sleep

Restaurants and bars in Albuquerque

With a cuisine rich in flavors that bring together Spanish, Mexican, and Indigenous influences, it’s virtually impossible to not get amazing food in Albuquerque. Start your day with some seriously delicious and old school New Mexican food at Barelas Coffee House. The small restaurant has been serving the local community for decades, and you can’t miss the huevos rancheros or carne adovada for breakfast.

Head to Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm for one of the most in-demand dinner reservations in town—rightfully so, because the menu is loaded with local ingredients. For something a little more laidback, try Sawmill Market, the state’s first food hall. It houses 27 local merchants hawking cocktails, wine, and beer; Mexican street fare like crispy, chocolate-dipped churros; and the unmatchable red and green chile emblematic of New Mexican cuisine. For a more modern take, try rooftop restaurant Level 5, where executive chef Marc Quinoñes spins a refreshing take on New Mexican ingredients. It’s the perfect place to take in the view of the city alongside sunset cocktails and fried quail coated in blue corn and buttermilk. Plus, there’s a killer chicken wing decked out in a piñon gremolata.

To satisfy a sweet craving, something legendary should do the trick: Try Golden Crown Panaderia for scratch-made biscochitos. New Mexico’s state cookie since 1989, the shortbread-like sweets are rich with flavors of anise, sugar, and cinnamon. The decades-old institution even installed a cookie ATM so customers could get their biscochito fix 24/7. (Don’t pass up the pizza with green chile crust either.)

The bar scene in ABQ is strong. This year, Tales of the Cocktail named the bar team at Happy Accidents. With in-house distillation and a hyper-focus on cocktail perfection, it’s absolutely worth checking out. Plus, its Central Avenue location makes it a great launchpad to check out some of the other bars in town. Stop in at Teddy Roe’s and sip on the seasonally changing That Good Vodka Drink while you check out the historical articles and pictures dotting the small speakeasy. For a good craft beer, head to Bow and Arrow Brewing Co., a German-style beer hall founded by two Native females offering a rotating selection of local brews. And to get a fill of local gin and wine, try Town and Ranch Lounge, which is owned by Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm. The onsite distillery’s two gins are available alongside thoughtfully created cocktails and New Mexican wines.