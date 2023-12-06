This Northern Arizona Mountain Town Is a Veritable Winter Wonderland in the Desert State

Eat, drink, and sleep

The best restaurants and bars in Flagstaff

Before a day of wintertime sports or soaking up the sights, start things off with a cup of hot java from Matador Coffee Roasting Co. The local father and son company took their coffee shop knowledge from Seattle and brought it down to the Southwest, providing NAU students well-crafted caffeine. Plus, a purchase of a drip coffee provides you free refills all day long. Head to local legend Bun Huggers for charbroiled burgers, which have been served amongst scarred wood tables and walls laden with memorabilia since 1979. Besides the burgers, everything fried is delicious—mushrooms, onion rings, and of course, French fries that you may also want to drench in chili and cheese.

Situated appropriately in one of the last lumber buildings from Flagstaff’s past, Lumberyard Brewing Co. has been brewing and serving visitors since 2010. Their award-winning year round brews are all named to reference the town; the Taproom and Grille restaurant is in the perfect location to grab a drink and some food before exploring the rest of Historic Downtown. Your exploration should take you to the nearby Dark Sky Brewing. The wildly popular company has crafted over 750 different recipes over the years and keeps 40 different beers on tap between their Taproom and Beer Garden, the two locations sitting adjacent. Grab one of their award-winning IPAs or lagers to warm up against the winter cold.

For a taste of the Italian tradition, go to Fat Olives for Vera Pizza Napoletana slices. Chef John Conley introduced patrons to his award-winning pizza over 25 years ago and is one of only a few VPN-certified pizzerias in the state. Their fresh, handcrafted pies with imported ingredients are wood-fired to finish off the authentic flavors. If you’re looking for wood-fired ingredients done a different way, head over to the Old Town Shops for Bigfoot BBQ. The basement restaurant smokes all their meats in-house using hickory and the tantalizing smells easily permeate the adjoining Basement Marketplace shop full of trendy clothing and accessories. You can find all the traditional barbecue delights, including a selection of items that are inspired by food at truck stops in the South.

At dinner time, book a reservation at Atria from James Beard Semifinalist chef Rochelle Daniel. Her seasonality focused menu showcases all of the finest ingredients from Northern Arizona. The restaurant’s light and breezy vibe contrasts well against snowy nights and hearty homemade pastas and meat-based entrees warm the soul against the cold. If you have the time, book the eight-course tasting menu.