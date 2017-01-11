How Randyland, Pittsburgh's Most Colorful Folk-Art Landmark, Came to Be

Randy Gilson is taunting me on his hand-painted purple, yellow, and green front porch. "Na na na na na na, you are a thumbprint. Na na na na na na, I am a thumbprint,” the artist chants like a playground bully, transmuting the melody to an ode to individuality. He couldn’t be less menacing in his rainbow, paint-covered outfit.

Randy (he prefers Randy to 'Mr. Gilson') is the visionary behind Randyland, the wonderland of found objects and original paintings at the corner of Jacksonia and Arch in the Northside. The murals, like Randy’s splattered ensemble, include every color of the rainbow and depict whimsical scenes like a curving road leading to a sunny sky full of enormous butterflies and a full wall of Welcomes in dozens of languages painted on to the buildings and fences lining the perimeter of the lot. Objects like a neon-painted guard lion, plastic garden swans, tiki torches, and a red suit of armor are carefully placed throughout the center courtyard.