5 Places to Be a ‘100 Foot Wave’ Spotter

Photograph by Hélio António/HBO

The HBO Original docuseries 100 Foot Wave (streaming on Max) follows pro surfer Garrett McNamara, and other big-wave obsessives, in their quest to surf the world's biggest waves. But what about those of us who want to see these crazy wave conquerors do their thing, from a safe distance? Here are five spots around the world where, if you're willing to do a bit of scrappy traveling and stand elbow to elbow with other hardcore fans, you can watch monster swells and the fearless surfers who attempt to ride them, while rooting for the appearance of another ultra-rare 100-footer.



Nazare (Portugal)

On the west coast of Portugal, less than a two-hour drive from Lisbon, the beach town of Nazare is home to one of the world’s most stunningly huge wave breaks off the Praia do Norte beach. The swells peak between October and March, though it’s anyone’s guess when exactly the truly monster waves will show up. In recent years, Nazare, the focal point of the first season of 100 Foot Wave, has increasingly appeared on the world stage as a playground for the most daring of the big-wave surfers — and has also seen some tragedies, such as the death of Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire in January. Big-wave enthusiasts have a built-in viewing spot here at the picturesque Farol de Nazare lighthouse, where crowds gather to watch the action from a relatively safe distance. The lighthouse is accessible by car or Funicular. Underneath the lighthouse, you’ll find the Nazare surfing museum, where you can read about the geography that makes the wave break so towering, and see a display of surfboards used by champs who made it out intact.

Pe’ahi (Hawaii)

The Hawaiian surf break off the north shore of Maui, created by an underwater 30-foot ridge, is better known by its ominous nickname: Jaws. In the 1990s, surfers including famed pro Laird Hamilton pioneered the practice of tow-in surfing in this spot, riding behind a jet ski before being launched into a towering crest; in more recent years, surfers have made the trip by paddling out on their own. Waves swell December to March, and in January 2021, Hawaiian surfer Makua Rothman surfed an estimated 100-foot wave here. Onlookers gather at a cliffside spot above the break to watch aspiring conquerors take on the monster waves, though the best shots are snapped by photographers who ride out in boats to get closer to the action. If you’ve got Pe'ahi viewing in mind, be prepared to go in a rugged vehicle and probably get muddy: The dirt road can be tough going, especially after it rains, and after you park, you'll hike 1.5 miles to the magic spot.

Teahupoʻo (Tahiti)

A wave off the southwestern coast of Tahiti is famed and feared for its weight rather than its height. Teahupoʻo, whose name translates to "place of skulls," was dubbed the heaviest wave in the world by pro surfer Kelly Slater. It's all due to the way the semi-circular reef underneath the surface drops off sharply, creating a swell that folds over to create a crushing and often dangerous curl. The wave is so formidable that the 2024 Olympic surfing event will be held here. Winter/high season here runs from April to October, and to see the offshore Teahupo'o break for yourself, you'll need to hop on a boat from the Tahitian village of the same name.

Mavericks (California)

The aptly-named Mavericks wave draws surfers who want to test themselves against the most extreme conditions the sport has to offer. In winter, especially January, this Northern California surf break near Half Moon Bay is a perfect storm of challenging conditions for even the most seasoned pros. The waters are brutally cold and incredibly turbulent, not to mention home to sharks — including the occasional Great White — who like to snack on the seals that frequent this area. Mavericks took its place among favorite big-wave surf spots in the 1990s, when a photo shoot for Surfer magazine drew the interest of enthusiasts like Hamilton and Mark Foo (the latter of whom would die there in a 1994 surfing accident). To watch fearless surfers take on these icy and massive swells, head to Pillar Point, where you'll park in a dirt lot and walk out a half-mile to the surf spot.

Puerto Escondido (Mexico)

The beach town of Puerto Escondido is home to the Mexican Pipeline, a daunting wave whose world-renowned heaviness is generated by the combination of an offshore shallow ridge and a deep canyon. April through September is the best time to watch surfers on the biggest waves at Playa Zicatela, where Hawaiian surfer and Hollywood stuntman Mark Healey caught the ride of a lifetime in 2015. "The energy level of that place is so hard to articulate without being there," Healey wrote. Take his words to heart and go see the world's biggest swells with your own eyes.