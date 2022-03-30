The 13 Best Dispensaries in Portland
For happy hours and medically certified budtenders, look no further than these dispensaries for weed in Portland.
Portland is known as the City of Roses, but since legalizing weed in 2014, it’s most associated with a different, even more fragrant flower. And it’s especially fun to shop for it here. When you walk through the door of one of these amazing shops, you’re transported to a place where cannabis is treated like any other farm-to-table ingredient, where budtenders take this plant and its effects seriously and dispensaries are more than just weed stores. Take in the art gallery accents on the walls, maybe a custom mural out front. Take advantage of the ability to smell your buds before you buy, and don’t be afraid to ask questions about cannabinoids and terpenes—this is a community where plant science and cannabis education is prioritized. That science-forward philosophy, framed by Portland’s homegrown food culture—and accompanied by some of the strictest cannabis testing requirements in the country—has resulted in what many consider to be the safest, most potent cannabis scene in the world. (Not to mention some of the most affordable top-shelf pricing). Here are the 13 best dispensaries you can’t miss, from flower and concentrate authorities to the experiential spaces that celebrate our multifaceted relationship with this plant.
Archive Portland
This far east of the city center, people rarely wait in line for anything. But drive past Archive the day of a fresh drop and you’ll spot a line wrapping around the building. Known for its legendary seedbank of sought after genetics and authentic, legendary strains, you’ll be picking up straight from the breeders responsible for strains like Scooby Snacks and Do-Si-Dos—a dizzyingly giddy OG Kush Breath genotype of Girl Scout Cookies. That also means that in addition to an expertly curated menu of house-grown buds and the best in the west, there’s a phenomenal selection of seeds and plant clones to boot. In-store shopping and pick-up available.
Bridge City Collective
When wall-to-wall racks of products and experienced budtenders seem daunting, you need a simple but reliable shop that won’t overwhelm you with choices. Balancing a polished space with a down-to-earth style, this is an ideal shop for newbies seeking concise quality and veterans interested in an efficient, satisfying grocery run. The straightforward menu contains local favorites like Focus North and High Noon Cultivation, plus a robust selection of edibles, oils and vapables. With one location in the middle of the unofficial Central Eastside Bar District and the other in the heart of New North Portland, these friendly shops are a lighthearted break amidst the tourist flurry of hyped up hoods. In-store shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery to a residential Portland address available.
Jayne
Jayne has charmed Portlanders with a serene, botanical space and a user-friendly approach to providing a vast variety of herbal goods. Details like mossy green decor and a tangible, bound paper menu give respect to the natural roots from which this industry is growing, and thoughtful extras like non-infused candy and chips keep the airy space grounded. Find a large selection of edibles and topicals in particular here, including various transdermal patches, sensual oil, and multi-use tinctures from Luminous Botanicals that can be applied topically or eaten. In-store shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery to a residential Portland address available.
Kings of Canna
The Kings of Canna took a more dapper, Sherlock Holmes-inspired approach, with warm lighting and mahogany-colored wood floors providing a cozy, 1930s cigar-room vibe—and when you live in as casual a town as Portland, the fact that this luxuriously-styled shop has remained a favorite of growers and customers alike says a lot. The products, though displayed against red velvet in a stunning wraparound glass case, are priced very reasonably. You aren’t paying for the decor, they just want to enhance the shopping experience. Boutique grows like Nelson & Co. Organics can be found on the shelves for $14/g, as well as a variety of generic—but above decent—flower for just $60/ounce. In-store shopping only.
Serra
With a white marble aesthetic and artistic details down to the custom floor tiles made to match a signature geometrical pattern, Serra defines posh pot in Oregon. But the attention paid to the interior design is also reflected in their vast selection of unique, terpene-laden flower Pruf Cultivar. But don’t overlook others buzzworthy buds on the shelves, like those from Black-owned LOWD, either. (Their 503 WiFi is unforgettable). Serra is a good destination for sophisticated add-ons, too, like their 20 mg chocolate bars made with local bean-to-bar chocolatier, Woodblock Chocolate, and mild, beautifully packaged herbal + weed spliffs from Barbari. In-store shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery to a residential Portland address available.
Electric Lettuce
A groovy little (older?) sister to the Serra brand, find the same quality selection with a chiller, Summer of Love-inspired ambiance. Walls are covered in vintage political posters and tchotchkes straight out of your grandma’s attic, while the effects of flower, oils and edibles are categorized by five frequencies: active, aware, groovy, cosmic, mellow, and easy. White marble is swapped for tie dye and shag carpet, and there’s a record player in the lounge area for you to sustain the time travel a little longer. Pro tip: Their one-of-a-kind glass ashtrays and general EL gear remain some of the strongest pot swag in town. In-store shopping, curbside pick-up, and delivery to a residential Portland address available.
Green Muse
Formerly known as Green Hop, this is the hip hop-centric dispensary redefining what a dispensary can do. Co-owned by former educators who have established an internship program teaching employable skills to at-risk young adults of age to consume, the black-owned business aims to help make space for their community in a gentrified North Portland neighborhood. Nineties hip hop plays on the speakers, and graffitied walls create a colorful, creative environment. They organize their solid selection of the best of local flower by relating each to a corresponding music artist according to that strain’s high, like the balanced, high-CBD effects of Critical Mass going by Stevie Wonder. In-store shopping and curbside pick-up available.
Oregrown
ICYMI—Bend has as strong a cannabis scene as Portland for its comparative size. Oregrown started there but renown for fabulous flower and mouthwatering resin cartridge pods made in collaboration with PAX quickly spread statewide. You can find their flower all over town, but visit their store for the full experience, where you can peruse branded street- and outdoors wear in the stylish space, containing the single coolest, massive custom couch melting down one corner of the room. Edible seekers won’t be disappointed either—they serve the higher dosing crowd well with a variety of $5 - $6 single gummies and local favorites like Elbe’s cake balls packed with 50 mg THC in one bite. In-store shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery to a residential Portland address available.
Farma
If a scientist opened a cannabis dispensary, this would be it. In this case, a weed scientist did open up a dispensary, from which the smoking crowd has benefited greatly. When cannabis first legalized, and testing regulations were still very much in flux, in fear of newbies buying unsafe product, many local leaders reached out to me begging me to write something so that “no one shopped anywhere but Farma.” This shop’s carefully curated collection of farms, processors and edible makers have been vetted for organic, ethical practices, and the staff has managed to maintain a special, particularly welcoming and helpful budtender culture. In-store shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery to a residential Portland address available.
TreeHouse Collective
Find TreeHouse under the billboard denoting the start of the Green Mile: a collection of cannabis dispensaries on the diagonal Sandy Boulevard which stretches for miles. But if you’re looking for a huge selection of the state’s best flower and concentrates, this place is the only stop you’ll need to make. Resin Ranchers, Ten Four Farms, Tao Gardens, Evans Creek Farms—all the farms serious consumers seek out, for the best prices this central. Plus, a variety of live resin, hash rosin, rosin badder, and all the other niche concentrates a dabbing aficionado will understand better than I. In-store shopping and curbside pick-up available.
Five Zero Trees
Stickers for this shop are everywhere: on bridges, on outhouses, on sidewalks—pretty weird considering neither of the outposts are within walking distance of downtown. But the heavy users of Portland fell for this flower authority back when it was just a medical shop in deep Southeast. This place once sold a 1g Oregon Lemons joint so strong it nearly knocked Tom Sizemore out before he started talking like a conspiracy theorist, pledging to call whenever he’s in town for the hookup to the good stuff (true story). Now you can find a Five Zero Trees (two actually!) as far as the Oregon Coast. In-store shopping and curbside pick-up available.
Oregon's Finest
With multiple high-end strain options from growers regularly featured in all the cannabis magazines, this is an easy one-stop shop if you’re anywhere downtown. You’ll find not only 25+ strains at any given point, but premium concentrates in every form and factor. Same with accessories—this spot has accoutrement for connoisseurs looking for the latest vape tech, as well as discreet one-hitter options for subtle stoney strolls. As far as shopping goes, you can’t go wrong with anything from sofresh farms, the impressive in-house grow. In-store shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery to a residential Portland address available.
Arcanna
Industry favorite Arcanna gets a lot of love for its 40% discount for cannabis workers, but the straightforward layout, reliably great offerings, and chipper customer service makes it a frequent recommendation for daily dabbers and first time shoppers alike. The top shelf here is always stocked with coveted concentrates like Grape God’s solventless hash and fresh buds from renowned farms like TJ’s Gardens, Kings Cannabis and CBD-rich flower from East Fork Cultivars. There’s a dedicated CBD section, in fact, with an educational area for other minor cannabinoids like the sleep-associated CBN. It’s where budtenders like to shop, as well as where they send their parents’ referrals for a welcoming dispensary experience.