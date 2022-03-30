The 13 Best Dispensaries in Portland

Portland is known as the City of Roses, but since legalizing weed in 2014, it’s most associated with a different, even more fragrant flower. And it’s especially fun to shop for it here. When you walk through the door of one of these amazing shops, you’re transported to a place where cannabis is treated like any other farm-to-table ingredient, where budtenders take this plant and its effects seriously and dispensaries are more than just weed stores. Take in the art gallery accents on the walls, maybe a custom mural out front. Take advantage of the ability to smell your buds before you buy, and don’t be afraid to ask questions about cannabinoids and terpenes—this is a community where plant science and cannabis education is prioritized. That science-forward philosophy, framed by Portland’s homegrown food culture—and accompanied by some of the strictest cannabis testing requirements in the country—has resulted in what many consider to be the safest, most potent cannabis scene in the world. (Not to mention some of the most affordable top-shelf pricing). Here are the 13 best dispensaries you can’t miss, from flower and concentrate authorities to the experiential spaces that celebrate our multifaceted relationship with this plant.