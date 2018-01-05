Portland Is The Craft Beer Mecca You Need To Visit

If you’re reading this, you already know the best vacations are planned around food and drink. When it comes to a craft beer hotbed like Portland, focusing your itinerary on its breweries is one of the best ways to dive deep into PDX. There are a whopping 77 breweries within the city limits, and each one is just as quirky as its hometown -- turning out more styles and experimental brews than anywhere else. From brewers who top their stouts with toasted marshmallows to beer halls with menus that change with the stars, check out the video above to see why you should be planning your next beer trip to Portland, well, right now.
