The 9 Best Ski Destinations Within 4 Hours of Portland

Good news, powder junkies: Leaders of Western states have deemed mountain sports “essential,” and both Oregon and Washington are onboard. As with most leisure activities in these strange times, a handful of special restrictions are in place to keep everyone safe and COVID-free. That said, donning a mask in 20-degree air and keeping 6 feet away from others should feel pretty natural to most alpine enthusiasts. Lodge operations are pared way back for the time being, though that may change by the time you read this. Either way, we recommend planning ahead and considering aprés-ski tailgating in lieu of more enclosed options. Some resorts are on a reservation-only system, though that’s subject to change at any minute as well (looking at you, Timberline Lodge). So read on for a list of excellent ski and snowboard options within a reasonable distance from the Portland area, and be sure to check each resort's site in advance to brief yourself on the hoops you have to jump through so you can properly send it.