Consult This Pre-Travel Checklist Before Your Next Group Trip

Whether you're already in a committed relationship with your to-do list or have never even looked at an itinerary, it's time to get on board with travel planning — especially when you're going on vacation with a group. Spending a little extra time deciding on the budget, timeline, accommodations, and even packing list can save you headaches down the road — and make your trip that much more fun. Before your next group trip, follow the tried-and-true planning method outlined below. Trust — you're going to be glad you got the prep out of the way before you caught your flight, so you can just focus on having a good time.

Every group of friends has that one Type-A person — maybe it's you — who takes care of all the planning. Restaurant reservations, birthday parties, holiday gift swaps —they organize it all, but their obsession with spreadsheets really shines when you travel together.

It's also important to find out what kind of traveler each person is — especially if you've never traveled together before. The person who wants to keep afternoons free for relaxed wandering or naps might clash with the friend who feels compelled to cram in every single attraction in one weekend. Decide how much time you want to spend together versus solo so you can plan activities and meals accordingly.

This is also a good time to figure out who among you has travel perks, like airline status, airport lounge access, or hotel discounts. If your friend is a frequent flyer with points galore, it might make sense to travel on their airline of choice to take advantage of the free upgrades. Once you start booking flights and accommodations together, keep a running tab of all expenses and who paid for them, then use Zelle® to pay your travel buddies back.

Before you book anything — including flights — you need to talk about the budget. Have a frank conversation with the group to determine what everyone is willing to spend, in total, and then work backwards to decide what you'll budget for transit and accommodations. You might opt to split a short-term rental for a cheaper nightly rate, or decide you'll want more alone time in the evenings and choose neighboring hotel rooms.

For outdoor adventures

Going camping or backpacking? Your packing list will be of the utmost importance. Since you might not be near a store, it's crucial to pack everything you could possibly need, including extra layers and rain gear in case the weather changes unexpectedly. In addition to comfortable hiking shoes, you'll also want to pack plenty of sunscreen, bug spray, and first aid supplies. Depending on your group, you might even want to divide up the food shopping — maybe each person brings one dinner for the group, so no one has to cook every single night.

Before you head off into the wilderness, you'll also want to coordinate a safety plan with your companions. Check to make sure everyone has a designated contact person at home who knows where you're headed. Send them a text before you lose service and let them know when to expect to hear from you again. Download maps of the area and any trail maps you'll be using ahead of time so you don't have to rely on spotty cellular connection, and consider bringing paper copies as a backup.

For city breaks

Your packing list looks a bit simpler if you're exploring a new city with a group of friends. The only truly mandatory item on your packing list is a pair of comfortable shoes you can walk around all day in —this isn't the time to try out a new pair of heels. You might also find it helpful to pack a capsule wardrobe full of items you can mix and match into different combinations, rather than individual outfits, to save room in your suitcase. A crossbody bag or small backpack is also especially convenient for trekking all over town to visit museums, parks, and bars.

For house rentals

For big groups, splitting a rental house sometimes makes the most sense — it's usually a bit cheaper than a hotel, and gives you more common space to hang out as a group. A cool rental can even make the trip — like finding a sprawling ranch with a huge pool for a bachelorette party, or reserving a rustic chalet for a ski trip.

That said, renting a house with a group comes with a few other planning considerations. Figure out the room assignments before you get there —operating on a "first dibs" system only creates reality tv-style drama. You'll also need to discuss who's bringing what food for the house and divide up grocery duties (or pay the group's designated shopper using Zelle®). Don't forget to pack essentials that will make your stay more comfortable (like extra kitchen tools) and more fun (like portable speakers and decks of cards).

For international destinations

Traveling internationally with a group requires even more planning. First and foremost, have everyone double check their passport's expiration date before you book your tickets — you don't want any last-minute freakouts about paying for expedited passport renewal.

Then, a few weeks before you depart, make sure you have a plan for cellular service. Does your provider have an international phone plan you can activate when you arrive, or will you be buying a SIM card when you get to your destination? At least a few people in your group should have cell service for safety and ease of travel. Withdraw some cash in the local denomination, and check with your bank to see if they partner with any international banks —many allow you to use their partners' ATMs without extra fees. Don't forget to pick up the right travel converter for your destination, either!

Zelle® and the Zelle® marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC