6 LGBTQIA-Friendly Small Towns You Need to Visit

It gets less attention than queer-friendly metropolises like San Francisco and New York City, but small town America is actually home to a mosaic of diverse LGBTQIA+ enclaves (in states both red and blue). Despite having less than 50,000 full-time residents, our favorite small towns wear an inclusive attitude on their sleeve and have tons of fun doing it — all while allowing LGBTQIA+ businesses to flourish and welcoming all travelers to come as they are. Pick one to visit or see them all.

Wilton Manors, Florida Located on the outskirts of Fort Lauderdale is the gay-friendliest small town on the Florida mainland: Wilton Manors. The city became the first in Florida to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission in 2018, and its funky main thoroughfare, “The Drive,” remains a stronghold for LGBTQIA+ businesses with over 40 gay-owned establishments lining the street. You could spend morning to night exploring Wilton Drive, going from a latte at indie coffee shop Java Boys, to a boozy alfresco brunch at Rosie’s Bar and Grill, to dinner and a night out at Georgie's Alibi & Monkey Bar. Beyond “Island City”— so nicknamed for the waterways that surround Wilton Manors, which you can traverse by kayak — are some of the world’s most renowned institutions dedicated to the gay experience, including Stonewall National Museum & Archives and the World AIDS Museum in nearby Fort Lauderdale. To be close to the action, Stay at Casa Hermès, a swanky mansion-turned-guesthouse.

Provincetown, Massachusetts Before the Pilgrims established a New World colony in Plymouth, the English settlers first came ashore in Provincetown. Luckily, P-town has since come a long way from its Puritan origins. Owing to its geographic seclusion at the extreme tip of Cape Cod, it eventually became America’s first artist colony in the 20th century, and not long after, New England’s most inclusive haven. Simultaneously quaint and cosmopolitan, Provincetown is a year-round haven for the LGBTQIA+ community, though certain weeks assigned to queer archetypes (Bear Week, Family Week, Girl Splash) are known to inject high-octane party fuel into the streets. Post up at one of P-town’s many gay-owned accommodations like White Porch Inn or AWOL for a campy setting across from the hidden nature trail to clothing-optional Herring Cove. For eats during your stay, don't miss trying pastries at Provincetown Portuguese Bakery, made-to-order sandwiches at Relish, and lobster rolls at Patio. Also, be sure to reserve a dinner table at Italian restaurant Sal’s Place. When you're craving a rowdy night out after sunset tea dances at The Boatslip, A-House is the place to be.

Ogunquit, Maine Ogunquit tends to be overshadowed by Provincetown as a New England gay destination, but that’s not to say this coastal village is any less welcoming, fun, or scenic. Its nickname, “Beautiful Place by the Sea,” says it all. Ogunquit is also a lot more convenient to reach, located just off Route 1 not far from the New Hampshire state line. Here, the majority of businesses on and off charming Main Street are LGBTQIA-owned, from boutiques to art galleries and restaurants, with dozens of pride flags waving from telephone poles throughout town. Join the masses who arrive in summer to chase lobster rolls, stroll the Marginal Way cliff walk, and plop a towel down on one of America’s top-rated beaches. Mosey over to storybook Perkins Cove for heady rum punches, steamer clams, and lobster dinners at Barnacle Billy’s, or Brix + Brine for inventive cocktails and coastal cuisine. Ogunquit’s diminutive size belies its impressive nightlife. Hit up Maine Street, a nightlife emporium with several dance floors and a two-story patio with grill. And don't skip The Front Porch, an iconic piano bar that you can hear from down the street. For something wholly unique, visit Leavitt Theatre, a 1920s movie house that was recently converted into a cocktail bar and concert venue.

Palm Springs, California While Palm Springs’ iconic mid-century modern homes fill coffee table books, the desert city’s progressive milestones have also made queer history, with the most same-sex households in California and the country’s first all-LGBTQIA+ city council. From Hollywood’s Golden Age to today's Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, Palm Springs has long been a getaway for the who’s who of the celebrity world who come to party under the desert sun just two hours from Los Angeles. But Palm Springs hosts more than its fair share of queer events, too. Beyond annual Pride celebrations, there’s The Dinah, the world’s largest lesbian festival, and the White Party, the largest LGBTQIA+ event in the world. Before you go, snag a room at The Marley, a former motor lodge glammed up with playful decor, or the Parker for a plush retreat that beams with Old Hollywood vibes. The local food scene has been on the up-and-up the past few years, with highlights such as Vietnamese restaurant Rooster and the Pig, farm-to-table Italian at Birba, and vegan fare at Chef Tanya's Kitchen. Oh, and be sure to set aside some budget for shopping at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets, the largest luxury outlet mall in California.

