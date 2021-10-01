Hit the Road To These LGBTQIA-Friendly Wine Destinations

Shutterstock

The United States produces a whopping 800 million gallons of wine every year, so it’s easy to enjoy a bottle or two when you find a new favorite. But even better is going straight to the vineyards and having an unforgettable wine weekend (or longer) with your bae or besties. From coast to coast, here are some of our favorite LGBTQIA-welcoming wine spots where you can uncork the good times and take home lasting memories in a bottle.

Orbitz believes everyone should be able to travel freely, no matter who you are, who you love, or where you’re going. Discover LGBTQIA-welcoming hotels, plan queer-friendly trips, and get inspired to vacation. You’ll feel welcomed whenever you book with Orbitz. Travel As You Are™.