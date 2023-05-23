Alligators, Astronauts, and Art Await on This Road Trip Along Florida’s Space Coast

Day 1: Orlando to Melbourne

Whether you’re leaving from the theme parks, downtown Orlando, or MCO airport, your first stop when leaving the city should be the Wave Hotel in Lake Nona. The high-tech hotel is worth a look even for non-guests as it has one of the best collections of modern art featured at any hotel in the US. A couch set on its side welcomes guests into the lobby, which is illuminated by oscillating chandeliers. The back terrace doubles as a chrome sculpture garden which, among other works, has a companion bull to the one on Wall Street, and a provocative depiction of “Leda and the Swan.”

You can opt to check out the bustling suburb of Lake Nona, or head out on US-192 to Melbourne. The drive isn’t particularly scenic, but as you roll through the Central Florida swampland, you may find yourself wondering if any alligators are lurking by the side of the road. And just as you’re nearing Melbourne, you find a place where your questions are answered: Camp Holly Airboat Rides offers a truly Floridian experience, where salty pilots take you into the marshlands and, yes, the thick of alligator country. It’s one of the few airboat tours you’ll find north of the Everglades.

After delving into the swamps, you’ll likely be hungry. Skip the snack stand at Holly and save yourself for the Intracoastal Brewing Company in the heart of Melbourne’s Eau Gallie Arts District. While the beers are fantastic, the food is even better. Enjoy the breezy, dog-friendly patio and savor chicken bacon ranch tacos and teriyaki steak bites among the brewery’s colorful murals.

After you eat, get a little exercise wandering the colorful streets and boutiques of the Eau Gallie Arts District. Melbourne offers an official mural trail, but you’ll be equally entertained wandering in and out of the independent artisan shops. Each offers clothes, crafts, and other unique items that make for great conversation pieces once you get home.

As evening rolls in, check in at the Hotel Melby, a chic, art-adorned boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Melbourne. It’s the only hotel of its kind along the Space Coast, and the rooftop offers a spectacular place to watch the sunset. After the sun goes down, walk a block or so for dinner at Crush XI, where inventive stuff like sriracha-marinated flatiron steak and smoked duck fettuccine are on the menu. Or opt for sweet, smoky barbecue at Cyderman’s.