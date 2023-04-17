Savor Shellfish and Saltwater Views on This Ferry Good Road Trip in the Pacific Northwest

Scenic routes to shellfish shacks, breathtaking bridges over narrow straits, and winding roads to sprawling saltwater views pepper the drive north from Seattle, leading to and through the islands of Puget Sound. This road trip will take you on land and sea, specifically Washington State’s famous ferries, which carry cars across the marine highway, part of the world’s second-largest vehicular ferry system.

Spring is an ideal time to take this trip as the Pacific Northwest’s long days and mild temperatures paint the world-famous tulip fields of Skagit Valley in a rainbow of blooms and make for ideal conditions to explore evergreen-lined hiking trails — without the endless crowds of high season.

Just be warned, that doesn’t mean no crowds at all (this is not the road trip for impulsive anti-planners). Shoulder season slows down a bit, but summer staff also haven’t arrived, so nearly everything requires a reservation — hotels, restaurants, and even hot tubs. But book now and reap the reward later: a trip all planned out, start to finish. All you need to do is show up ready to enjoy the views and eat amazing food.

QUICK FACTS

Distance from Seattle to ferry terminal: 26 miles

Islands visited: 3 (+1 for ferry only)

Number of ferry trips: 4