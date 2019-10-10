The Creepiest Haunted Houses in San Antonio

When the calendar switches over to the month of October, things start getting a little weird around San Antonio. The city's long and storied history as one of the oldest in the nation lends itself to a generally spooky atmosphere even on the sunniest of summer days -- The Alamo City's already home to some of the most haunted places in all of Texas -- but once the weather starts cooling down and the days start getting shorter, "haunted" experiences and attractions start popping up all over town. Yes, you can stop into The Alamo and give yourself the willies by thinking about the ghosts who might still be hanging around, but if it's a traditional, theatrical scare you're after, there are more than a handful of inventive and shocking haunted houses offering just that. Here are some of the best ones in town:
13th Floor Haunted House
1203 E. Commerce St.
Price: GA tickets are $29.99
Dates: Wednesday-Sundays and every day during the week of Halloween through November 2, 7pm-10pm
The 13th Floor might just be the hands-down best and scariest of all the haunted houses in San Antonio. Based on the urban legend of the thirteenth floor in buildings, visitors take an elevator ride through this creepy attraction, during which you’ll be greeted by The Clown and La Llorona in what promises to be a thrill-a-minute experience. Visitors can purchase a Fast Pass or a Skip The Line Pass for an additional $10 and/or $20.
Psycho Asylum & Slaughterhouse
1201 E. Houston St.
Price: GA tickets are $30
Dates: October 1-31, 7pm-Midnight
Built in a converted warehouse near Downtown San Antonio, Psycho Asylum & Slaughterhouse builds its creepy experience upon the city's already historic spookiness. The story goes that the building used to be home to both an asylum and a slaughterhouse over the years, and the former residents of these facilities are still lingering -- and are of course on hand to scare the living daylights out of you.
Ripley’s Haunted Adventure
329 Alamo Plaza
Price: GA tickets are $21.99
Dates: Open year round, 10am-8pm
A disembodied torso greets visitors at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, located on San Antonio’s historic Alamo Plaza. The experience combines live actors with special effects, and as part of the Ripley’s family of attractions, visitors to the Haunted Adventure have the option of buying combo tickets that also get them admission to the Guinness World Records attraction, and the adjacent Tomb Rider 3-D experience.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas Fright Fest
17000 W. IH-10
Price: GA tickets are $50.99
Dates: October through November 2, 5pm-11pm
Zombies, ghouls, and monsters have taken over Six Flags Fiesta Texas once again as the annual Fright Fest kicks off in time for the Halloween season. No less than three haunted houses and three scare zones can be experienced at Fiesta Texas, as well as Fright Fest-themed live shows. While live performers will be wandering through the park and the scare zones are open to all, the haunted houses themselves do have an extra fee.
SeaWorld San Antonio’s Howl-O-Scream
10500 Sea World Drive
Price: GA tickets are $59.99
Dates: Through October 27, 10am-10pm
SeaWorld San Antonio’s annual Howl-O-Scream event returns this October with four separate haunted house experiences to choose from, including Milton Creek Manor: a formerly luxurious hotel that shut down due to some mysterious murders. All four haunted houses are free with admission to the park, and there's a special discount on ticket prices if they're purchased online ahead of your visit.
