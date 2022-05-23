Make This Beachy San Diego Suburb Your Next Weekend Destination

If the word “suburb” conjures up images of gated communities with manicured lawns and a Costco that’s close, but not close enough, Oceanside, California is not that. There’s a Costco in nearby Vista, but that’s pretty much where the similarity ends. The northernmost suburb of San Diego had, for years, barely been a blip on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego, with a downtown area that could politely be described as “unsavory.”

“Nobody wanted to go downtown,” says Kim Heim, Director of Special Projects for MainStreet Oceanside, whose mission is to attract new, pedestrian-friendly activities and businesses to Oceanside’s downtown. “Bar brawls were fairly commonplace, and the fights didn’t always end at the sidewalk,” Heim continues. “It scared people, and locals weren’t going to come downtown for dinner.”

That sentiment is echoed by Harrison Dwelley, co-owner of Beach Break Cafe in South Oceanside. “I was born in Oceanside and grew up here. There’s a photo of Gary Blair, my business partner and me when we were in Little League on the back wall. I’ve seen the changes. Downtown Oceanside was definitely pretty sketchy not so long ago. But this is one of the last undeveloped beach towns in Southern California. It’s beautiful, and it was just a matter of time before the big hotels came.”

No one is knocking the arrival of the beachside hotels, though. Tourism in Oceanside was enjoying record growth pre-COVID-19, and with travel restrictions eased, there’s plenty of pent-up demand for sun and fun getaways. Oceanside’s proximity to both Los Angeles and San Diego make it a perfect day trip or long weekend jaunt.

Dwelley takes the changes in stride. “Tourism is a bigger piece of Oceanside’s economy now, and that means people are more willing to make the investment in new businesses. A lot of former military members stay in Oceanside; they want to be part of the community, to raise their family here.”

“But even with all the growth, Oceanside is still Oceanside,” Dwelley continues. “We like it that way and we’re working to keep that local feel. So far, we’ve been successful.”