It’s Always Happy Hour at San Diego’s New Margaritaville Hotel

Jimmy Buffett may have cultivated his image as a good-natured beach bum slacker whose biggest problems are stepping on a pop-top and keeping his blender filled with booze, but in reality, he’s one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, with a net worth of one billion dollars. While most of his fortune comes from recording, touring, and an extensive music catalog, Buffett has also found a gold mine in the hospitality business with Margaritaville restaurants, hotels and resorts, cruises, timeshares, and RV campgrounds. Love it or hate it, it’s a brilliant strategy—after all, who doesn’t want to feel like you’re on a permanent vacation at the beach, even for just the time it takes to eat a cheeseburger?

Margaritaville San Diego Gaslamp Quarter debuted this week, the brand’s first foray to the West Coast, replacing the former Solamar boutique hotel on the corner of J Street and Sixth Avenue. Following a $30M complete reimagination, the resort has successfully transitioned its usual Caribbean-inspired Margaritaville aesthetic to blend into Southern California surf culture seamlessly. There’s still plenty of parrots and sharks, to be sure, but the partnership between award-winning firm Dawson Design Associates and San Diego-based Rossi Architecture has steeped the brand’s usual visuals with a distinctly SoCal vibe.