How to Spend the Perfect Day in San Francisco, Depending on Who You're Traveling With
Because there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all SF vacation.
A weekend — let alone a day — in San Francisco presents plenty of appealing options. It’s safe to say that navigating SF’s attractions can be both thrilling and overwhelming, whether you’re with colleagues, kiddos, or friends. That’s why we made planning a cinch for you, breaking down the best points of interests and pit-stops for every kind of group. Read on for a tailor-made run of show just for you and your crew.
If you’re traveling with your pals
Friends trip! Set up base camp at Kimpton Hotel Alton, a hip place to rest your head and also home to Abacá, a James Beard nominated restaurant with an inspired Filipino-California menu. Another good option for your digs is Hotel Nikko, by San Francisco’s Union Square dining and shopping hub, which pays homage to Japanese hospitality (we especially love the glass-enclosed indoor pool). Wherever you stay, Zelle® makes it easy to split your room, suite, or vacation rental reservation fairly with your party.
Once you’ve unpacked, explore Japantown, which has roots originating in the 1860s and plenty of modern-day restaurants to keep the 21st-century traveler pleased. Our top votes: Yuji, which offers Kappo-style cuisine, focusing on seasonal ingredients in a less formal atmosphere (sit at the nine-seat chef’s counter); Fermentation Lab for pickle connoisseurs; and Yasukochi’s Sweet Stop, a bakery that's been family-owned since 1974 and was recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist this year (the coffee crunch cake is a must). Fully sated, grab a drink at a rooftop bar — SF offers standouts like Cavaña SF, KAIYO Rooftop, or Rise Over Run.
When you’re ready to swap eating and drinking for endurance training, you’ve got to rent a bike in this hilly city. Try Bay City Bike’s guided tour from the Golden Gate Bridge to Sausalito or the Streets of San Francisco Electric Bike Tour. Or, opt for a self-guided tour from the Golden Gate Bridge to Sausalito, just across the bay. It’s a lovely place to have a meal before hopping on a ferry back to SF.
If you’re enjoying a couple's trip
Ah, a trip for just you two. Start off your dreamy City by the Bay getaway with a stroll through the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Whether gazing at Matisse or O'Keefe's masterpieces or discovering your new favorite artist together, you’re sure to leave this 170,000-square-foot museum feeling inspired. Then, picnic in Golden Gate Park (we recommend finding a spot near Stow Lake) or hike on the aptly named Lovers’ Lane Trail, San Francisco’s oldest footpath in the Presidio. Smelling the roses at the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park makes for a lovely afternoon, too.
Next, do a food-and-beverage crawl at various shops in the Ferry Building, running the gamut from Hog Island Oyster Company to Grand Crêperie, or book a more formal romantic dinner at any of these date-night spots like Penny Roma and Aziza. At the end of the evening, whisk your better half away to Hotel Drisco, situated between handsome mansions in the quieter Pacific Heights part of town, or the ever-elegant Fairmont SF. If you do opt for the Fairmont, afternoon tea is a must — and a beloved tradition at the hotel since its opening in 1907. Sometime during your stay, be sure to book a San Francisco Love Tour, where you’ll venture to several neighborhoods from Haight Ashbury and North Beach to a ride down the famous twisty-turny Lombard Street, all in a hand-painted VW bus.
If you’re traveling with young kids
When you're travel buddies are children, the non-negotiables are The Exploratorium (an interactive arts and science museum), Golden Gate Park (so they can burn off their energy), and Pier 39 on Fisherman’s Wharf (to check out the resident sea lions). Recoup from the day’s adventures and count sheep at Hotel Caza, which has a game room with foosball, pool, Jenga, and classic video games, or Hotel Zephyr, which offers Connect 4, shuffleboard and fire pits outdoors, and pool tables, ping pong and a photo booth indoors. Both of these properties are conveniently located on Fisherman’s Wharf. At this famed waterfront nabe, you can also hop aboard one of San Francisco’s famed cable cars, celebrating their 150th anniversary this year and one of the few moving National Historic Landmarks in the country.
Delight the kids' palates — and yours — at Boudin Bakery, Park Chalet, or Spark Social SF. At the latter of this trio, you’ll find a food truck park (there’s also a beer and sangria garden if mom and dad hired a nanny for the day), and it’s across the street from an outdoor mini-golf course at Stagecoach Greens. The San Francisco Travel Association also offers a great guide for visiting the city with kids.
If you’re with older relatives
What to do with your mom and stepdad, cool aunt, godparents, or other parental figures in your life? Start things on a festive note with the acrobatic, choreographed extravaganza Dear San Francisco at Club Fugazi (yes, your folks are cool enough for a nightclub). It’s a 90-minute performance unlike anything you’ve ever seen and you’ll be raving about the wild video projections and crazy gymnastic feats for many family get-togethers to come. During the show, you can even order bites like kale chips, rosemary focaccia, and an antipasto plate, washed down by wine, beer, or fancy sodas. If your parents love history, after the show retreat to The Westin St. Francis, a city landmark since 1904, or Omni San Francisco, conveniently located downtown with plenty of cable car lines surrounding you. And for those who prefer not to sit still, may we recommend scoping out San Francisco’s gallery and museum scene?
Arguing over which museum to hit up first? Since books are something most families can agree on, we recommend you explore City Lights Bookstore, which bills itself as the first paperback-only bookstore in the U.S. (Fun fact: owner Lawrence Ferlinghetti was charged with obscenity for publishing Alan Ginsburg’s Howl and Other Poems before winning the court battle; his support of Beat poets launched the eponymous movement.) Then, it’s onwards to other North Beach locales like Vesuvio Café, where you can sit and browse your new tomes or listen to jazz, and Caffe Trieste, another pit stop for Beatnik Central. Come early evening, head over to Chinatown — the largest outside of Asia — where you can watch your loved ones’ faces light up at the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory. Here’s to a fortune that predicts many more healthy and happy years together.
If you’re with coworkers
By day, you’re going to have to do that whole work thing. When dusk arrives, though, wow your coworkers by securing a reservation at one of San Francisco’s many Michelin starred or Bib Gourmand restaurants. Or enjoy some team bonding by seeing an MLB game with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. For other group activities with colleagues, book a group tour of the Museum of the African Diaspora, the Contemporary Jewish Museum, or the California Historical Society Museum. Adventurous bunch? Just hop on one of the city’s signature trolleys and see where the afternoon takes you.
If you’re in town for a conference or to visit your company’s HQ, we’d advise staying in the SoMa (which stands for “South of Market”) neighborhood. Not only does it have lots of restaurants and boutiques to shop for the folks back at home and remind them you’re thinking of them, but it’s also where the Moscone Center — San Francisco’s convention center — is located, which may very well be hosting the event that has taken you to Fog City in the first place. Nearby hotels that get our stamp of approval include 1 Hotel so you can blow off literal or figurative steam at the stellar fitness center and spa, or the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa, which recently underwent a $70-million-dollar renovation project. Pro tip: Extend your work trip through the weekend. Clearly, this is a city where you’ll want to stay a while.