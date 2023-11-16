San Francisco Travel Association San Francisco Travel Association

A weekend — let alone a day — in San Francisco presents plenty of appealing options. It’s safe to say that navigating SF’s attractions can be both thrilling and overwhelming, whether you’re with colleagues, kiddos, or friends. That’s why we made planning a cinch for you, breaking down the best points of interests and pit-stops for every kind of group. Read on for a tailor-made run of show just for you and your crew.

If you’re traveling with young kids When you're travel buddies are children, the non-negotiables are The Exploratorium (an interactive arts and science museum), Golden Gate Park (so they can burn off their energy), and Pier 39 on Fisherman’s Wharf (to check out the resident sea lions). Recoup from the day’s adventures and count sheep at Hotel Caza, which has a game room with foosball, pool, Jenga, and classic video games, or Hotel Zephyr, which offers Connect 4, shuffleboard and fire pits outdoors, and pool tables, ping pong and a photo booth indoors. Both of these properties are conveniently located on Fisherman’s Wharf. At this famed waterfront nabe, you can also hop aboard one of San Francisco’s famed cable cars, celebrating their 150th anniversary this year and one of the few moving National Historic Landmarks in the country. Delight the kids' palates — and yours — at Boudin Bakery, Park Chalet, or Spark Social SF. At the latter of this trio, you’ll find a food truck park (there’s also a beer and sangria garden if mom and dad hired a nanny for the day), and it’s across the street from an outdoor mini-golf course at Stagecoach Greens. The San Francisco Travel Association also offers a great guide for visiting the city with kids.

If you’re with older relatives What to do with your mom and stepdad, cool aunt, godparents, or other parental figures in your life? Start things on a festive note with the acrobatic, choreographed extravaganza Dear San Francisco at Club Fugazi (yes, your folks are cool enough for a nightclub). It’s a 90-minute performance unlike anything you’ve ever seen and you’ll be raving about the wild video projections and crazy gymnastic feats for many family get-togethers to come. During the show, you can even order bites like kale chips, rosemary focaccia, and an antipasto plate, washed down by wine, beer, or fancy sodas. If your parents love history, after the show retreat to The Westin St. Francis, a city landmark since 1904, or Omni San Francisco, conveniently located downtown with plenty of cable car lines surrounding you. And for those who prefer not to sit still, may we recommend scoping out San Francisco’s gallery and museum scene? Arguing over which museum to hit up first? Since books are something most families can agree on, we recommend you explore City Lights Bookstore, which bills itself as the first paperback-only bookstore in the U.S. (Fun fact: owner Lawrence Ferlinghetti was charged with obscenity for publishing Alan Ginsburg’s Howl and Other Poems before winning the court battle; his support of Beat poets launched the eponymous movement.) Then, it’s onwards to other North Beach locales like Vesuvio Café, where you can sit and browse your new tomes or listen to jazz, and Caffe Trieste, another pit stop for Beatnik Central. Come early evening, head over to Chinatown — the largest outside of Asia — where you can watch your loved ones’ faces light up at the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory. Here’s to a fortune that predicts many more healthy and happy years together.

