Tired of Cherry Blossoms? Try This Uniquely California Bloom Instead
Everyone knows about the cherry blossom bloom, but what about California's almond blossom bloom?
Did you know California’s Central Valley is responsible for 80% of the world’s almond supply? In fact, almonds are the number one crop in California, beating out other popular produce, including grapes and avocados. They’re also one of the most beautiful crops nationwide, rivaling the famous cherry blossom bloom with their own stunning white and pink flowers that flutter to the ground like warm-weather snowflakes come spring. The bloom’s typical peak is from mid-February to mid-March, and one of the best destinations to experience its beauty is Modesto, California, where visitors can admire more than 100,000 acres of petals strewn across the rolling hills to transform the landscape into a scenic wonderland.
The easiest way to take in this beauty is by taking a guided tour, which are charmingly referred to as Almond Blossom Cruises. These cruises are a great way to learn more about the city’s history, including background on local legends like George Lucas and the Gallo Family, and see the best Instagram-ready photo spots around town. They run the gamut from the Almond Blossom Cruise on The Wayfarer App, a completely self-paced tour that includes an audio guide and all the directions needed to enjoy the bloom for $14.99, to the Motorcoach tour, a four-hour guided tour that takes you through the blooms via a luxury motorcoach for $59.
No matter how you choose to see the bloom, there are, of course, a few things to be mindful of while visiting this agriculturally sensitive region, which include staying on public land and off private property, driving carefully and finding safe places to park for pictures, cleaning up after yourself, and refraining from picking the almond blossoms. And as if the beauty of blossoming almond flowers isn’t enough motivation to plan a spring trip to Modesto, California, the local dining options and cultural attractions are some of the most hidden gems in the state.
Drive time:
2 hours and 15 minutes from San Francisco
5 hours from Los Angeles
Eat, drink, and sleep in Modesto, California
More things to do in Modesto:
Be sure to stop at Rodin Farms, where visitors can see one of the most diverse farm stands in the region. This is also a great spot to admire the almond blossoms up close and take photos. For more photo opps, you can swing by Knights Ferry Bridge, the longest covered bridge west of the Mississippi, set along the Stanislaus River. If food pitstops are more your thing, there’s the Oakdale Cheese Factory, home of the nation’s “#1 Gouda Cheese,” where you can watch live cheesemaking, shop at the quaint on-site country store, and feed the farm animals. There’s also Roberts Ferry Gourmet in Waterford, where visitors can grab one of the “world-famous almond butter milkshakes,” and Sciabica California Olive Oil, the oldest operating olive oil producer in the US, which sells some of Modesto’s finest farm goods and hosts olive oil tastings.
Outside the almond blossom scene, visitors can experience downtown Modesto’s dining, shopping, and arts and culture offerings for year-round entertainment. The downtown area is very walkable and showcases more than 100 local public murals on the streets. Explore the arts and culture scene further with a trip to the ballet, opera, symphony, theater, or a local museum.
Best restaurants and bars in Modesto:
After a day out, satisfying any hunger cravings will be easy because Modesto hosts a diverse dining scene deeply rooted in the region’s agricultural offerings. From flavorful food trucks to freshly sourced farm stands to sit-down restaurants and beyond, there’s something locally grown to eat here year-round, and the dozens of local eateries showcase the scene’s natural bounty. Preservation Coffee & Tea serves specialty coffees in a warm and welcoming environment and is a cute cafe to spend the morning in. Redwood Cafe offers tasty, fresh food and a lively atmosphere with fun decor and an outdoor patio. The Yosemite-inspired Camp 4 Wine Cafe serves wines from around the world and dishes like paninis, charcuterie boards, cheeses, and crisp salads in an intimate atmosphere with an outdoor patio. Galletto Ristorante serves delicious Italian fare in the heart of Downtown Modesto in either its upscale, ivy-clad patio or its more approachable indoor dining room. Multiple breweries, such as Track 424 Brewery and Contentment Brewing Company, make craft beer and ciders, and for those seeking a more tropical scene, there’s Tiki Cocktail Lounge, an inclusive and LGBTQ+ friendly bar space hosting events like live DJs and Karaoke nights.
Where to stay in Modesto:
Modesto features a wide range of familiar and affordable chain hotels made to accommodate every type of traveler. Bite into one of the signature warm chocolate chip walnut cookies (this time, it’s not about the “almonds”) on a cozy evening at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Modesto, which even has a relaxing on-site spa. Those who want to cook their own food and have more space in their accommodations should choose Residence Inn by Marriott Modesto North, which features fully equipped kitchens in all rooms. At SpringHill Suites by Marriott Modesto, just off Highway 99 near downtown, travelers can wake up to a complimentary hot breakfast buffet and enjoy other on-site amenities like a fitness room, outdoor pool, and patio with a fire pit.