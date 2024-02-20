Tired of Cherry Blossoms? Try This Uniquely California Bloom Instead

Did you know California’s Central Valley is responsible for 80% of the world’s almond supply? In fact, almonds are the number one crop in California, beating out other popular produce, including grapes and avocados. They’re also one of the most beautiful crops nationwide, rivaling the famous cherry blossom bloom with their own stunning white and pink flowers that flutter to the ground like warm-weather snowflakes come spring. The bloom’s typical peak is from mid-February to mid-March, and one of the best destinations to experience its beauty is Modesto, California, where visitors can admire more than 100,000 acres of petals strewn across the rolling hills to transform the landscape into a scenic wonderland.

The easiest way to take in this beauty is by taking a guided tour, which are charmingly referred to as Almond Blossom Cruises. These cruises are a great way to learn more about the city’s history, including background on local legends like George Lucas and the Gallo Family, and see the best Instagram-ready photo spots around town. They run the gamut from the Almond Blossom Cruise on The Wayfarer App, a completely self-paced tour that includes an audio guide and all the directions needed to enjoy the bloom for $14.99, to the Motorcoach tour, a four-hour guided tour that takes you through the blooms via a luxury motorcoach for $59.

No matter how you choose to see the bloom, there are, of course, a few things to be mindful of while visiting this agriculturally sensitive region, which include staying on public land and off private property, driving carefully and finding safe places to park for pictures, cleaning up after yourself, and refraining from picking the almond blossoms. And as if the beauty of blossoming almond flowers isn’t enough motivation to plan a spring trip to Modesto, California, the local dining options and cultural attractions are some of the most hidden gems in the state.