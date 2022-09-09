The Ultimate Glen Park Dining Guide

Glen Park is a quaint, low-profile residential neighborhood in San Francisco that lies southeast of Twin Peaks and above the Excelsior and the Mission. It’s next to the 101-acre Glen Canyon Park, which has creekside trails, a rope swing, a rec center, and more. The neighborhood has developed a great food scene in the past couple of decades, is super walkable, and is easily accessible by BART. The cheery business corridor, Glen Park Village, has mouth-watering dining from brunch spots to the neighborhood bakery to family-owned Italian joints. While in the neighborhood, be sure to check out Bird & Beckett Books and Records, an indie bookstore with great acoustics that hosts live jazz every weekend. And here’s where to eat and drink before or after that:

Glen Park Cafe The cereal pancakes here was one of the best dishes we ate in 2021, with its mounds of cereal milk-infused whipped cream topping large, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, all accented with crunchy-sweet pieces of Corn Pops and Fruity Pebbles. The brunch spot that took over the old Tyger’s also serves up a Spicy Soyrizo Eggs Benedict, fresh watermelon juice that’s garnished with a rose-shaped watermelon ice cube, and occasional Taiwanese specials, like winter melon tea. Service is friendly, too.

How to order: Walk-ins only for dine in. Call 415-294-1710 or order online for pick-up or takeout.

Glen Park Station Just to be clear, this is Glen Park Station, the bar that’s been around since 1926, not the BART station across the street. Kick back after work with a pint of local Anchor Steam or a Guinness in the clean, welcoming, tight-knit neighborhood dive with a fireplace inside and a small outdoor patio and smoking area out back. Credit cards are now accepted at this formerly cash-only spot.

How to order: Walk in.

Gialina Pizzeria Named after the owner's grandmother, the cute Gialina offers crispy Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in a 600-degree oven with local, seasonal ingredients like asparagus and Black Mission figs. Its interior feels homey, decorated with old Italian family photos. The restaurant has been regularly featured in the San Francisco Chronicle's Top 100 Bay Area Restaurants list for years.

How to order: Walk in, make reservations (recommended), or order online for pick-up.

Higher Grounds Coffee House Go for the Croissant French Toast, as well as crepes and omelets at this ’90s-esque corner coffee shop, decorated with burlap coffee bags on the ceiling, two-person tables, and a few dog-friendly seats outside. The owner himself often plays server, cashier, barista, chef, and busser all at once at this longtime neighborhood favorite. Bring cash or use Venmo.

How to order: Walk in or order delivery/pick-up via DoorDash and Grubhub.

Canyon Market For more than 15 years, this indie grocery store has provided organic produce and specialty items. To load up for a hike in Glen Canyon Park, order items from the deli like the Curry Chicken Salad sandwich on brioche, Pecan Chicken Strips, or grab house baked jalapeño-cheddar cornbread and triple chocolate cookies. Bonus: If it’s a holiday, the exterior is fully decorated for maximum whimsy.

How to order: Walk in, or order groceries online for curbside pick-up or delivery (for nearby ZIP codes).

Bello Coffee & Tea This is a place for coffee nerds who want to ogle the tall glass cold brew dripper right behind the counter, or indulge in a Lavender White Mocha. The tea nerds can enjoy a smooth, bold hojicha latte. With an eye on sustainability, Bello uses a zero-emissions electric coffee roaster, and leaves its used coffee grounds in a box that customers can take for backyard composting.

How to order: Walk in; coffee beans available for shipping online.

Photo courtesy of Manzoni

Manzoni Open for dinner six nights a week, the Italian mom-and-pop restaurant places an emphasis on house-made pastas like pappardelle with braised pork ragu, and gnocchi with black truffle sauce. It bakes its own complimentary bread, too. The back wall, where the bar is, has a brick and hearthstone decor with a Tuscan vibe, lending a warm and rustic feel.

How to order: Walk in, make a reservation via OpenTable, or order pick-up via Grubhub.

Pebble’s Cafe Initially, Pebble’s seems like your typical bagel-and-sandwiches coffee shop, though it’s updated with acai bowls and mushroomy chaga cappuccinos. However, the cafe’s true powers lie in the Brazilian salgadinhos — stuffed, baked, and fried goods — in the display case on the counter, sourced from the reputable Cafe de Casa. Sink your teeth into a fried cohinxa with shredded chicken and cream cheese, empanadas studded with corn and olives, cheesy pan de queijo, and more, all served with a Brazilian hot sauce. The Portuguese-speaking staff and regulars show that this place is the real deal.

How to order: Walk in.

Cheese Boutique Opened as one of the first food businesses in Glen Park Village, the Cheese Boutique has been another great place to gather provisions for a Glen Canyon Park day since 1993. Get a made-to-order sandwich with the shop’s quality imported and domestic cheeses and meats, like French ham and brie on a Sweet French baguette. What’s more is that the owners, originally from Lebanon, also offer goodies from their home region, including a stellar house-made hummus that’s super silky due to the chickpeas hulls they remove by hand.

How to order: Walk in.

Destination Baking Company The idyllic corner bakery with a mint-green stucco and tile decor is known for its handmade mini banana cream tarts, empanadas, housemade sprinkles, breakfast pastries, Friday challah bread, and other seasonal goodies — all made with locally sourced ingredients. Don’t overlook the Thanksgiving pies, like the fruity, vegetarian mincemeat. It also bakes a mean baguette for those on the constant carb hunt, but go in the mornings before they sell out.

How to order: Walk in.

Cup Cafe Look for the cafe sign that is a giant takeaway coffee cup. A sweet elderly couple runs this place and that's really why people love it so much, savoring moments like the owners giving customers free treats with their orders. The breakfast bagel, sandwich, and coffee menus are pretty standard, but it’s gems like Cup Cafe that give the neighborhood its character.

How to order: Walk in.

