Escape to This Hidden Forest Town in the Lost Sierra

Mental maps are funny things, the way we warp and scrunch actual geography in our heads to fit the familiar into place. A six-hour drive you know can feel shorter than a four-hour drive you don’t, and a friend moving to a new neighborhood forces you to reorder your thinking about the entire city. Most Californians have an idea of where Lake Tahoe is, can picture the sparkling waters southwest of Reno in the summer, or know the winding drive from Truckee to the snowy slopes in winter. But many of us have a blank space in the other direction, northwest out of Truckee. That is Plumas National Forest, part of the aptly-named Lost Sierra, a hidden NorCal escape that makes a perfect weekend getaway.

The town of Quincy is the seat of Plumas County, a quaint former gold rush town that was originally founded in 1852. It doesn’t look like the set of a Western or a corny ghost town, but you can feel its Old West roots. Main Street runs for about five blocks, with a narrow row of businesses ringed by pines and forested mountains looming all around. It’s quiet and charming, the perfect home base for adventures in the surrounding forest. Here are some of our favorite things to do on a weekend getaway to Quincy and the Plumas National Forest in the Lost Sierra.

Travel time:

4 hours from San Francisco