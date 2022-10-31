11 Independent Bookstores to Support in San Francisco

As much as San Franciscans lament the tech bro-takeover and its negative effect on the city’s culture, at least there is no shortage of indie bookstores. The written word (on paper!) isn’t dead and in fact, the city alone has more than 40 indie bookstores. Whether you’re looking for an antique cookbook, a rare sci-fi title, or a Zen bookstore, SF has you covered. From Glen Park to Japantown and beyond, here are our favorite places to get lost in the stacks, which often double as peaceful sanctuaries for escaping the hustle and bustle of the city.