Why Off-the-Grid, Offbeat Mendocino County Is Worth the Road Trip From SF

Mendocino County is a picturesque rarity that showcases some of the most stunning natural landscapes that California has to offer. Located 163 miles north of San Francisco, it takes about three hours to get there. Though a lot of the drive is on windy terrain, the cliffs, crashing waves, and adjacent green wilderness make for an unforgettable road trip. There’s no better way to unplug than taking in the sights as you drive up the Mendocino coastline, and thanks to the spotty reception, all of your passengers will have to hold off on those Snaps, ‘Grams, and tweets.

Unique in comparison to other popular destinations, Mendocino has maintained its quirky character by combining the bizarre and the beautiful. Moreover, as a part of the Emerald Triangle -- the largest cannabis-producing region in the country -- it boasts some of the highest quality marijuana around. Neither your stereotypical beach town nor tree-hugging hippy community, you’re bound to meet an eclectic group of eco-friendly, laid-back, and passionate people who are more than happy to tell you why it’s a place unlike any other.