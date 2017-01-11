The Ultimate Summer Road Trips From San Francisco

Wine Country

Distance from SF: 60 miles; 1.5-hour drive

Instead of spending a weekend in just Napa or Sonoma, make it a real road trip -- you know you want to see as much of wine country as possible.

Must-Do: 1. Taste wine. Uh... duh. This one's totally up to you, but we recommend going to wineries that are off the beaten path. Trying to hit more than one or two in a day will end up taking all of your time and keep you from being able to drive to the next spot, so plan accordingly. 2. Soak in an Olympic-sized mineral pool. Spend an afternoon at Indian Springs where the pools are fed by on-site geysers, then head to the spa for a massage or mud bath. 3. Explore the Petrified Forest, where redwood trees were turned to stone 3.4 million years ago by a volcano.

Stay: Camp Carneros is the perfect place to camp after wine tasting in Napa, and since you’re going to Indian Springs the next day, you might as well get a room there -- besides, this way you can take advantage of the fact that the pools are open ‘til midnight.

Eat: Kayak to a gourmet brunch on the Russian River. River's Edge Kayak & Canoe Trips in Healdsburg will take you on a guided two- to three-hour float that finishes with a "Farm-to-Table" riverside brunch.