What We’re Looking Forward to in San Francisco in 2021

Unfortunately, despite all of the hype, things didn’t magically go back to normal when the clock struck midnight on January 1. We’re still cooped up at home, we still have to wear masks whenever we leave the house, and we still miss seeing our friends and family face-to-face. But a COVID vaccine is being rolled out, so there is hope that at some point in 2021, we’ll be able to leave Zoom happy hours, 5,000 piece puzzles, and in-home workouts behind in lieu of a new normal where we may still have to wear masks, but at least we’ll be able to—dare we hope—high five at a football game, share a tub of popcorn at the movies, and wear clothes other than sweatpants (okay, we’re not actually looking forward to that last one), as well as all of this stuff, most of which we never knew we’d miss so much.

Until Bay Area ICU availability is above 15%, SF ICU availability is above 25%, and new cases and hospitalizations decrease for three weeks in a row, that order’s not going anywhere, which is why of all the things we’re most looking forward to this year, it’s having that order lifted and making sure it stays that way. We promise we’ll never take a haircut for granted again.

Eating outdoors at our favorite restaurants

Once upon a time, we were excited to be able to safely eat indoors again, and we still miss so many of the restaurants that are (hopefully) temporarily shuttered because outdoor dining just didn’t make sense and they couldn’t survive on takeout alone (looking at you Cala and Californios and Frances and Benu and Petit Crenn and so many others), but at least we still had outdoor dining. Now, we don’t even have that, and we really miss bundling up in our puffy jackets (though the prevalence of space heaters almost makes that unnecessary) and enjoying a meal with friends in one of the parklets that popped up in recent months.

Just a few we look forward to going back to include The Morris for when we need to feel a little fancy (yes, even in a puffy jacket), State Bird when we want an intimate experience with inventive provisions, Izzy’s Steakhouse for a stiff pour and a steak on a bustling (but not too bustling) patio, Curio for live music and a great burger, Merchant Roots for delicious food served with a side of whimsy, Foreign Cinema when we want to feel completely normal (the experience on the iconic open air patio is the same as it’s always been—with the exception of masks), Monk’s Kettle when we need to curb our sour beer and pretzel with beer cheese cravings, Waterbar for Bay views and oysters, and Zeitgeist for grilled cheese and Bloody Marys. Plus, basically, every other restaurant we’ve ever enjoyed a meal at.